5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Feb. 24-26

Historical trivia

Join Westmoreland Historical Society for a night of trivia in celebration of Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Yinzer Valley Farms, 681 Mulberry Hill Road, East Huntingdon.

Ace Trivia will pose questions focusing on the county’s history since its founding Feb. 26, 1773.

A full bar menu and hard cider will be available. Signups start at 6:15 p.m. Reservations for groups of six or more should be made at 878-295-2507 or mike@yvfarms.com.

For details, visit westmoreland history.org.

Pea-sized problem

The Saint Vincent College Players will present the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity campus.

The musical comedy, an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s 1835 fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” debuted on Broadway in 1959.

In it, a queen is determined not to let her son wed unless a prospective bride passes a test to prove her royalty. She puts a pea under the young woman’s bed to see if she will feel it because only a real princess would be so delicate as to notice it.

General admission tickets will be available beginning one hour prior to each show at the performing center box office. Cost is $15, $10 for children 12 and younger. Saint Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines enter free with valid ID.

For more information, visit stvincent.edu.

Annual home show

The eighth annual Westmoreland Professional Builders Association Home Show is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ferrante’s Lakeview, 6153 Route 30, Hempfield.

The expo will feature more than 40 vendors of home construction and remodeling goods and services, such as heating and air conditioning, appliances, custom homes, kitchen and bath designs, decks, remodeling, solar panels and security systems.

Admission is $3. For more information, call 724-539-3333 or visit westmorelandbuilders.com.

Postcard map

The 2023 Lincoln Highway Talk series kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30, Unity. Speaker Barry Elliott will discuss collecting vintage Lincoln Highway postcards he used to create an interactive Lincoln Highway Postcard Map.

Elliott’s Google Earth program shows the highway’s original route in the heritage corridor, with more than 350 postcards embedded in the map at the locations where the photos were taken. Each postcard is paired with a present-day photo of the scene.

The presentation will include challenges the Franklin County resident faced in hunting down the history and location of each postcard.

Admission is $5. No reservation is needed. Coffee and cookies will be provided, with a suggested $1 donation.

For more information, call 724-879-4241 or visit lhhc.org.

Plein air paintings

The annual wet show and sale is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, Route 711 and Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township.

The event will feature works by regional artists painted en plein air around the Ligonier Valley in the three days prior to the sale. Light refreshments will be served.

The sale will continue through March 5.

For more information, call 724-238-6015 or visit sama-art.org.