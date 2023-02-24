Myrtle Beach-area births

Conway Medical Center
Jessel and Kelly Elliott of Myrtle Beach, a son, Rory Patrick Elliott, February 15
Vincent von Hassel and Kristi Tiger of Conway, a son, Tobias James von Hassel, February 16
Jeffrey and Kersey Koch of Murrells Inlet, a son, Hayden Ezra Koch, February 17
Kedriene Lee Sr and Cherry Burroughs of Conway, a son, Kedriene Lee Jr, February 17
Logan Lookabill and Alexandra Helton of Galivants Ferry, a son, Beckham Grey Lookabill, February 21
Jeremiah Joe Singleton and Kenyona Jamee Asbury of Conway, a daughter, Sendaya Sharon Singleton, February 21
Rafiel D Maxwell and Dashima Allishia Veerapen of Conway, a son, O'Mono Kash Maxwell, February 22
Richard Gwaltney and Amanda Vansant of Myrtle Beach, a son, Greyson Gwaltney, February 22
Marcus and Aishia Chestnut of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aubrei Elizabeth Chestnut, February 22
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
