The Sun News

Myrtle Beach-area births

6 days ago

Conway Medical Center

Jessel and Kelly Elliott of Myrtle Beach, a son, Rory Patrick Elliott, February 15

Vincent von Hassel and Kristi Tiger of Conway, a son, Tobias James von Hassel, February 16

Jeffrey and Kersey Koch of Murrells Inlet, a son, Hayden Ezra Koch, February 17

Kedriene Lee Sr and Cherry Burroughs of Conway, a son, Kedriene Lee Jr, February 17

Logan Lookabill and Alexandra Helton of Galivants Ferry, a son, Beckham Grey Lookabill, February 21

Jeremiah Joe Singleton and Kenyona Jamee Asbury of Conway, a daughter, Sendaya Sharon Singleton, February 21

Rafiel D Maxwell and Dashima Allishia Veerapen of Conway, a son, O'Mono Kash Maxwell, February 22

Richard Gwaltney and Amanda Vansant of Myrtle Beach, a son, Greyson Gwaltney, February 22

Marcus and Aishia Chestnut of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aubrei Elizabeth Chestnut, February 22

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

