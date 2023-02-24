Lenten fish fries around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Fish fries are back across central Ohio, as Catholic parishes refrain from eating meat on Fridays during the season of Lent.

Starting Feb. 24, area Catholic churches will be offering Lenten meals to adhere to the meatless Friday tradition of the 40-day observance signifying sacrifice. Below is a list of central Ohio locations and schedules where those observing Lent can pick up fish or other meatless meals.

North Columbus

Our Lady of Victory Church

1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Andrew Church

1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington

March 3 and March 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

St. Joan of Arc Church

10700 Liberty Road, Powell

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Brendan Church

4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard

March 24 and 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Christopher Church

1420 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights

Pasta Dinner

March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Margaret of Cortona

1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Church

Marian Hall, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Michael Church

5750 N. High Street, Worthington

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection

6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The church will also offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Church

6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. John Neumann Church

9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury

Fridays through March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

St. Paul Church

313 N. State St., Westerville

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

South Columbus

St. Patrick Church

280 N. Grant Ave., Columbus

Feb. 24 through March 10 and March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Dominic Church

453 N. 20th St., Columbus

March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Columbus

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church

5225 Refugee Road, Columbus

Fridays through March 10 at 6 p.m. after the Stations of the Cross

Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3864

4217 E. Main St., Whitehall

Fridays through April 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish

600 Hill Road North, Pickerington

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Catharine Church

500 S. Gould Road, Columbus

Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Matthew The Apostle Church

807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

West Columbus

St. Mary Magdalene Church

473 South Roys Ave., Columbus

Details to be determined.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

3752 Broadway, Grove City

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church

9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio

Fridays through March 10 to March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Cecilia Church

434 Norton Road, Columbus

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Church

670 W. Main St., Plain City

Fridays through March 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

St. Patrick Church

226 Elm Street, London

Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Outside of Columbus

St. Mary Church

66 E. William St., Delaware

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Mary Church

Knight of Columbus Hall, 1232 E. Center St., Marion

Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Ascension

555 S. Main St., Johnstown

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Leonard Church

57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath

Fridays through March from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church

39 Burt Ave., Coshocton

March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

St. Colman of Cloyne Church

219 S. North St., Washington Court House

Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Bishop Flaget School

570 Parsons Ave., Chillicothe

Fridays through March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

