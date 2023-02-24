Lenten fish fries around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Fish fries are back across central Ohio, as Catholic parishes refrain from eating meat on Fridays during the season of Lent.
Starting Feb. 24, area Catholic churches will be offering Lenten meals to adhere to the meatless Friday tradition of the 40-day observance signifying sacrifice. Below is a list of central Ohio locations and schedules where those observing Lent can pick up fish or other meatless meals.
North Columbus
Our Lady of Victory Church
1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Andrew Church
1899 McCoy Road, Upper Arlington
March 3 and March 31 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
St. Joan of Arc Church
10700 Liberty Road, Powell
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Brendan Church
4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard
March 24 and 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Christopher Church
1420 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights
Pasta Dinner
March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Margaret of Cortona
1600 N. Hague Ave., Columbus
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Marian Hall, 414 E. North Broadway, Columbus
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Michael Church
5750 N. High Street, Worthington
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Resurrection
6300 E. Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The church will also offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Church
6077 Sharon Woods Boulevard, Columbus
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. John Neumann Church
9633 E. State Route 37, Sunbury
Fridays through March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.
St. Paul Church
313 N. State St., Westerville
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
South Columbus
St. Patrick Church
280 N. Grant Ave., Columbus
Feb. 24 through March 10 and March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Dominic Church
453 N. 20th St., Columbus
March 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Columbus
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church
5225 Refugee Road, Columbus
Fridays through March 10 at 6 p.m. after the Stations of the Cross
Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3864
4217 E. Main St., Whitehall
Fridays through April 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
600 Hill Road North, Pickerington
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Catharine Church
500 S. Gould Road, Columbus
Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Matthew The Apostle Church
807 Havens Corners Road, Gahanna
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
West Columbus
St. Mary Magdalene Church
473 South Roys Ave., Columbus
Details to be determined.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
3752 Broadway, Grove City
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church
9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio
Fridays through March 10 to March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Cecilia Church
434 Norton Road, Columbus
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Church
670 W. Main St., Plain City
Fridays through March 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
St. Patrick Church
226 Elm Street, London
Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Outside of Columbus
St. Mary Church
66 E. William St., Delaware
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Mary Church
Knight of Columbus Hall, 1232 E. Center St., Marion
Fridays through March 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Ascension
555 S. Main St., Johnstown
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Leonard Church
57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath
Fridays through March from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church
39 Burt Ave., Coshocton
March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
St. Colman of Cloyne Church
219 S. North St., Washington Court House
Fridays through March 31 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Bishop Flaget School
570 Parsons Ave., Chillicothe
Fridays through March 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.
