Shady Spring Challenger Little League sign-ups

By Logan Ross,

6 days ago

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Do not miss out on the Shady Spring Challenger Little League sign-ups.

The Challenger Division of Little League Baseball is designed for mentally and physically challenged youth and adults to enjoy little league baseball in an athletic environment structured for their abilities!

Sign-ups will take place at Beckley Fire Station #3 on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. and Sunday, February 24, from 1-5 P.M. The league offers two different divisions, a junior division for athletes aged 4 to 15 and a senior division for athletes 16 and up.

Opening day for the 2023 season will be on Saturday, April 1.

Challenger Little League has been playing in Raleigh County since 1995. They had played their games at Shady Spring Elementary until last year, now they play at Beckley Little League. Athletes typically on the teams are from Fayette, Wyoming, and Raleigh Counties, however, athletes from any surrounding counties are welcome to sign-up!

If you need further information about the league, contact Lisa Matherly-Lilly, Assistant District Administrator for Challenger Little League at (304) 573-1559.

