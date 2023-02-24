Open in App
Miami Gardens, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Dolphins annual bike ride event, the NFL’s largest charity event, returns for 13th year

By Daniel Oyefusi,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciFtQ_0kyO4xx300

The NFL’s largest charity event is back.

The Miami Dolphins on Saturday will hold their 13th Challenge Cancer event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the organization’s annual charity bike ride to raise money for cancer.

The event features five distances: a 15-, 35-, 50- and 100-mile bike ride, as well as a 5k run/walk. The 100-mile, 55-mile and 5K events began and end at Hard Rock Stadium, while the 35-mile ride starts at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center and ends at Hard Rock Stadium.

Last year, over 4,000 people took part in the event and helped raise a record-breaking $8.4 million for the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only cancer center in South Florida designated by the National Cancer Institute. Since its inception in 2010, the event has raised over $53 million.

In 2020, the Dolphins gave a $75 million commitment to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The gift was the largest known charitable commitment ever made by a sports team.

Several members of the organization, from outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips to team owner Stephen Ross, have taken part in the bike ride, and more are expected to do so this weekend.

“Every single penny goes back locally here to a hospital that is doing world-changing research,” said Elizabeth Jenkins, who is the board chair of the event this year. “Because of the DCC and the money that has been raised for the last 12 years, they’ve been able to recruit some amazing doctors and researchers to come down to the hospital because they know that they stand behind what they are doing. And that is going to make a difference in somebody’s life today, three years down the line, five years down the line, 10 years down the line.”

Elizabeth is the widow of Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins’ senior vice president of communication and community affairs who died in August 2022 of natural causes, a bilateral pulmonary thromboemboli due to phlebothrombosis, otherwise known as the formation of a blood clot. Jason, a devoted member of the South Florida community, had served as board chair of the event since 2020.

Elizabeth said she initially planned to only take on the 100-mile ride that Jason has done in past years but team president Tom Garfinkel approached her with the opportunity to take on the role of board chair.

“This is what he would want me to do,” she said. “He loved doing the DCC. He loved obviously being in the community but the DCC held a special place in his heart.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami Gardens, FL newsLocal Miami Gardens, FL
Vacant hospital building in Miami Gardens being demolished after two decades empty
Miami Gardens, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miami dips into past to bring back well-loved 2001 champ and former assistant as WR coach
Coral Gables, FL1 day ago
Miami Hurricanes hire Dolphins great Jason Taylor as assistant coach to complete staff
Miami, FL11 hours ago
Examining the Dolphins’ offensive linemen, the two spots in question and outside options
Miami, FL1 day ago
Mom scratches her Maryland lottery ticket in the car — then makes her friend pull over
Temperanceville, VA2 days ago
They were pulled over for tinted windows in Florida. Then came the ‘body cavity’ search
Bunnell, FL1 day ago
Florida Keys firefighter arrested after deputies say she beat her wife outside a bar
Islamorada, FL1 day ago
Cocaine, guns, rape: What 3 women say a South Beach man did to them in his luxury condo
Miami Beach, FL20 hours ago
19-year-old’s body found in woods after his bike got flat tire, Massachusetts cops say
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
Police report: Arrested Opa-locka cop beat wife, kids for years. He’s the mayor’s brother
Opa-locka, FL1 day ago
Human smuggling, a truck and a school bus: A Broward child rapist goes back behind bars
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Niece spends $12,000 on DoorDash with her 73-year-old aunt’s card, Louisiana cops say
Hammond, LA11 hours ago
Broward pastor sells church out from under parish to fuel drug habit, authorities say
Pompano Beach, FL1 day ago
Federal judge strikes down Florida’s new ban on lobbying by elected officials
Miami, FL2 days ago
17-year-old dies after vanishing in water at popular beach, Florida cops say
Indialantic, FL2 days ago
What’s wrong with the oysters? Health warning issued in Florida after illness outbreak
Cedar Key, FL1 day ago
After 15 years on the run, a Broward murder suspect was found during a traffic stop
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
The murder count in Miami is trending. Probably not in the direction you think
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Official Miami arrival: Canes announce former UM great Tim Harris Jr. as RB coach
Miami, FL10 hours ago
Search on for driver of vehicle that fell off bridge into Florida river, cops say
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings manager takes off from restaurant with bags of cash, Florida cops say
Largo, FL1 day ago
City attorney’s husband bought a house that had $271,250 in fines. Now there’s a lawsuit
Miami, FL1 day ago
Dragic released; Lowry to miss 10th game in a row. Why Heat hasn’t pursued a point guard
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy