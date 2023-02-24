Open in App
Miami Herald

Over 2 million air fryers recalled after some caught fire, burning people and property

By David J. Neal,

6 days ago

Air fryers should efficiently cook food, not cook the cook’s possessions, the cook’s kitchen — or the cook. That’s why Atekcity recalled more than 2.2 million Corsori air fryers sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat , posing fire and burn hazards,” explained the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert.

Atekcity knows this because, the alert says, it’s received “205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking.”

Among those 205 reports, 23 involved “minor property damage” and 10 involved “minor, superficial burn injuries.”

A black Cosori air fryer U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This involves 21 models of Corsori air fryers sold between June 2018 and December: CP158-AF; CP158-AF-R19; CP158-AF-RXW; CP158-AF-RXR; CAF-P581-BUSR; CAF-P581-AUSR; CAF-P581-RUSR; CP137-AF; CP137-AF-RXB; CP137-AF-RXR; CP137-AF-RXW; CS158-AF; CS158-AF-RXB; CS158-AF-R19; CAF-P581S-BUSR; CAF-P581S-RUSR; CAF-P581S-AUSR; CO137-AF; CO158-AF; CO158-AF-RXB; and CP258-AF. They came in black, gray, red, white and blue.

A light gray Cosori air fryer. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

If you have one of these air fryers, contact Cosori to get a replacement or a different Cosori product.

You can reach Cosori online at its recall website; call 888-216-5974, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; or email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com .

