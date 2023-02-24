The Jonas Brothers Get Their ‘Wings’ From The Ones They Love In Upbeat New Song

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Paul McCartney and Red Bull can step aside because the Jonas Brothers are the ones giving everyone “Wings” in 2023. The band – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – released the first single off of their upcoming album, The Album, on Friday (Feb. 24). The song is an upbeat pop tune, which features the guys singing about being able to “fly away” because of the women they love. “You are the one, the sun, the light of day,” the guys sing in the chorus. “You are the wings I need to fly away.”

During the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Ceremony on Jan. 30, the brothers announced that they were going to release their sixth album in May. “It’s nice to reflect on this nearly 20-year journey and to commemorate it here today but we’re looking towards the future,” he said, before saying that the new album would have the simple title, The Album.

When speaking with Variety, Kevin hinted that the new collection would reflect the impact the Bee Gees had on their musical tastes “They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father,” he said. “Obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.” Joe also noted that the ” direction of the lyrics, the stories we’re telling. … It has changed a lot” with this album.

The brothers also divulged about their favorite songs on the upcoming album. Kevin picked a track called “Vacation Eyes,” because it is ” based on how my relationship started with my wife. We met on vacation — and continuing that love story every single day is how I want to live my life.” Nick was torn between “Little Bird” (a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways”) and a song called “Waffle House.”

The latter was a last-minute addition to the album. “At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it,” Nick told Variety. “I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song.”

Joe picked “Wings” as his fave. “It might be the shortest song on the album, but I like it because it feels like a trailer to the rest of the body of work. Also ‘Montana Sky.’ There’s a lot more acoustic guitar and real organic instruments that tap into a bunch of different influences, but we’re aware of the fact that we’re not a country act,” he said.

“We didn’t really know which song to start with,” Joe would later tell Billboard about releasing “Wings” as The Album‘s lead single. “We have love for all of them, and it’s hard to call it a single. … I would call it an introduction song to the album. It really feels like a good entryway into what you’re gonna hear for the rest of the body of work.”

The Album is the first Jonas Brothers album since 2019’s Happiness Begins, the group’s comeback record after a decade apart. The three went their separate ways following Lines, Vines and Trying Times in 2009, the group’s last album for Hollywood Records. The group went on hiatus in 2013, with Nick establishing himself as a solo artist, and Joe finding success with his dance-rock band DNCE. Kevin expanded his interests into real estate and app development, all while enjoying family life.

The group reunited in 2019, released a No. 1 album, and enjoyed a successful tour. The Jonas Brothers were set for a Las Vegas residency but COVID-19 scuttled those plans.