Stoneham neighborhood shut down after house fire rekindles, prompting large emergency response

By Natalie Khait,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt7Ne_0kyNzzwA00

A neighborhood in Stoneham is shut down after a Thursday house fire rekindled Friday morning, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

Firefighters are battling the flames at 590 Main Street, less than 24 hours after a two-alarm blaze tore through the home, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

Main Street between Marble and South streets is currently closed due to the fire.

“The road will be closed throughout the morning,” Stoneham police said in a tweet.

A man had to be rescued through a window when crews first arrived at the scene of the fire around 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said crews had a hard time finding the man because the house and yard were cluttered.

He was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A Stoneham police sergeant, who knew the family that lived there, ran to the rear of the home, where he found an individual who had fired a gun in an attempt to get through a locked door to rescue a trapped resident.

The home is a total loss, and four residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

