Mizzou men’s basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Lineups, TV, tipoff time

THE DETAILS

What: Mizzou basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: 12 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Georgia)

TV: SEC Network

Odds: Mizzou 56.4% to win (ESPN Analytics)

STARTING LINEUPS





P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 Kobe Brown 6-8 Sr. 16.4 F 35 Noah Carter 6-6 Jr. 9.0 G 5 D’Moi Hodge 6-4 Sr. 13.8 G 4 Deandre Gholston 6-5 Sr. 10.0 G 10 Nick Honor 5-10 Sr. 8.0 P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG G 3 Kario Oquendo 6-4 Jr. 12.9 G 11 Justin Hill 6-0 Jr. 8.2 G 0 Terry Roberts 6-3 Sr. 13.8 F 12 Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe 6-8 Jr. 6.0 C 23 Braelen Bridges 6-11 Sr. 8.3

About Georgia (16-12, 6-9 SEC):

The Bulldogs are a much different team at home than they are on the road. Prior to losing road games to Arkansas and Alabama by a combined 81 points, Georgia defeated LSU and Kentucky at home. So while the Bulldogs’ last two games have been disastrous, they are 5-2 at home in conference play.

Terry Roberts leads the Bulldogs with 13.8 points per game and also averages four assists. Georgia is also led by a coach in his first year with the team. Mike White took over after leaving Florida last year. Georgia has picked up its wins mainly against the bottom of the league this year. The team has wins over Mississippi, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Auburn this year.

About Missouri (20-8, 8-7):

With Tuesday’s dramatic two-point win over Mississippi State , the Missouri Tigers seem to have punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament in Dennis Gates’ first year as the head coach. Nick Honor delivered the game-winning three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to put the Tigers ahead of the Bulldogs. Missouri sealed the win with a stop on the other end for the Tigers’ 20th win of the season. Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 17 points and also added six rebounds and five steals. D’Moi Hodge had 16 points as well as three steals and three blocks on the defensive end. Tre Gomillion played one of his best games of the year and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in his second game back from injury.

While the win itself was important, it will likely give the Tigers some confidence after dropping back-to-back games against Auburn and Texas A&M. The road matchup against Georgia is the two teams’ first meeting of the year and the first of three games against the bottom of the league for Missouri. If the Tigers want to avoid a bad loss on their resume, they will need a win Saturday.