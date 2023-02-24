Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Get to know new special teams coordinator Raymond "Bubba" Ventrone

By Jacob Roach,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlXVS_0kyNyGh200

On Thursday the Cleveland Browns officially hired former Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The team officially hired him as their special teams coordinator as well as a promotion to assistant head coach. Ventrone has aspirations to become a head coach someday and this promotion will help him get there.

A well-respected coach around the NFL that has coached one of the better units in the league over the past few seasons. You can tell when your team hires a good coach when the fan base for the team he is leaving is upset to see him leave, a good sign for the Browns.

Let’s get to know the newest coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Playing Career

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJYuB_0kyNyGh200
Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Ventrone spent 10 seasons as a player in the NFL including four seasons in Cleveland from 2009-2012. He went undrafted out of Vilanova before signing with the New England Patriots and an undrafted free agent in 2005. His career statistics include 64 tackles with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

He was primarily a special teams player but he was one of the better special teams players during his time in the league. It created a seamless transition from player to coach where he has become one of the league’s best special teams coordinators.

New England Coaching Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nkwvb_0kyNyGh200
Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots gave Ventrone his first chance in the NFL and also hired him for his first coaching position. He was the assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 under Bill Belichick. Being able to draw on his experience as an ace special teamer caught the attention of Belichick and he made a name for himself quickly in NFL coaching circles.

Indianapolis Colts Coaching Years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bl1ie_0kyNyGh200
Indianapolis Colts special team coordinator Raymond Ventrone

The Colts hired Ventrone to lead their special teams unit in 2018 where he would coach until the Browns hired him this week. Ventrone quickly built the unit in Indianapolis into one of the best units in the league. The past three seasons the Colts’ units have been significantly better than the Browns.

Rick Gossellain’s rankings of special teams units rank Ventrone’s units the past three seasons all in the top 10 while the Browns were never better than 18th. This is a clear and significant upgrade for the Browns and time will tell how big of an impact it has.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rumor: Browns looking to upgrade at tight end behind David Njoku
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 most realistic 1st-round options for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Saints reportedly ready to 'get something done' with Derek Carr
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers emerges from 'Darkness retreat' to Raiders reportedly not interested in acquiring him
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA8 hours ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Steelers top free-agent target off the market
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Cowboys expect pair of FAs to be ready for training camp
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN1 day ago
5 standouts from DL, LB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. believes the Bears are 'onto something special'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Commanders interviewing former college head coach for WRs coach vacancy
Washington, IN1 day ago
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman calls out team, GM Eric DeCosta in since-deleted Tweet
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Report: Teams have 'significant, significant interest' in Bears' No. 1 overall pick
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Around the North: Turmoil and frustrations erupt in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
Vikings Wire staff: 1 player the Vikings shouldn't re-sign
Minneapolis, MN18 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeyes making noise in the XFL
Iowa City, IA10 hours ago
Multiple former Ravens players detail horror stories from team's strength staff
Baltimore, MD3 hours ago
Ravens see very mixed results from NFLPA team report card survey by players
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy