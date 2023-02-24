What to expect from Kentucky football’s ‘super seniors’ returning for 2023 season

The effect of the pandemic-altered 2020 season will still be felt on college football rosters this fall.

The NCAA allowed all active players from the 2020 season an extra year of eligibility to account for time missed due to the pandemic. Now, each team will have at least a handful of so-called “super seniors” playing a fifth or sixth season of college football.

That boost in experience helped Kentucky the last two years. NFL Draft pick Luke Fortner was among the Wildcats who used the extra year in 2021. Last season, eight super seniors started for Kentucky, including linebackers DeAndre Square, Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright.

The update of UK’s spring roster this week reveals which players are on track to return for the extra season in 2023. There is still time for some in that group to transfer to other schools after the spring semester or change their mind about continuing to play in the fall, but here is a look at each projected super senior and the roles they might fill.

TE Brenden Bates

Perhaps the biggest surprise of UK’s returning super seniors, Bates looked likely to jump to the NFL until he underwent shoulder surgery in December. Bates played through most of the 2022 season with a labrum injury but was sidelined for the final two games. Kentucky’s tight end room is crowded, but Bates is the most experienced player of the group. As a strong blocker with 22 career receptions, Bates is sure to carve out an important role if healthy.

Tight end Brenden Bates has caught 22 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns in five seasons playing for Kentucky football. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

OT Marcus Cox

A transfer from Northern Illinois, Cox is expected to start at left tackle for Kentucky in 2023. Cox started 33 consecutive games at left tackle for the Huskies before suffering a season-ending foot injury in week four against Kentucky last season. It is unclear how much of spring practice Cox will participate in as he works his way back from injury, but he recently told reporters he is on track in his rehab to be ready to contribute in 2023.

DB Londyn Craft

A walk-on former transfer from Mississippi State, Craft missed the entire 2022 season with a knee injury. His inclusion on the spring roster means Craft, like running back Ramon Jefferson, is pursuing a waiver for a seventh season of college football. If healthy, Craft could be a special teams contributor for Kentucky. He did start eight games for Mississippi State in 2020.

RB Ray Davis

A college career that started at Temple and included two years at Vanderbilt will conclude with one season at Kentucky for Davis in 2023. Davis rushed for 1,043 yards and five touchdowns for Vanderbilt last season. He topped the 100-yard plateau in four SEC games. If Davis can duplicate his performance against Kentucky last season — 26 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown — he might be the favorite to replace Chris Rodriguez as UK’s featured running back.

FB Justice Dingle

The older brother of UK tight end Jordan Dingle, Justice found a home at fullback last season after spending his first season as a Wildcat at outside linebacker in 2021 following a transfer from Georgia Tech. Justice played in nine games in 2022, tallying one catch for 10 yards against Youngstown State. Liam Coen is not expected to use a fullback as often as former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello did, so Justice might be used primarily on special teams in 2023.

OL Kenneth Horsey

A team captain who has appeared in 37 games with 33 starts in his UK career, Horsey’s return is a significant boost for an offensive line that struggled for most of 2022. That season Horsey played out of position at left tackle out of necessity. With UK signing Cox to play left tackle, Horsey can now move back to his natural left guard position. Regardless of where he plays, Horsey is an important presence in Kentucky’s locker room.

RB Ramon Jefferson

Like Craft, Jefferson needed a waiver from the NCAA to return for a seventh season of college football that has included stops at Maine, Garden City Community College, Sam Houston State and Kentucky. Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury on the opening drive of Kentucky’s 2022 season. Now, he will hope to earn a role in the group of running backs competing to replace Chris Rodriguez alongside Ray Davis, JuTahn McClain, La’Vell Wright and Jamarion Wilcox.

QB Devin Leary

The crown jewel of Kentucky’s transfer class, Leary will replace Will Levis as Kentucky’s quarterback if healthy. He arrives in Lexington as a transfer from North Carolina State who threw for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions across the last four years. Leary was one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to college football’s best quarterback, when he threw for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021, but he was limited to just six games in 2022 due to a torn pectoral muscle. Leary told reporters he is on track in his rehab but did not elaborate on how much he will be able to participate in spring practice.

K Chance Poore

Kentucky’s kickoff specialist the last three seasons will have a chance to win the job as the Wildcats’ No. 1 kicker for field goals and extra points if he sticks around for his sixth season in Lexington. Poore is 8-for-14 on field goals in his UK career but was unable to pass former walk-on Matt Ruffolo last season despite struggles at the position. He will face competition from redshirt freshman Jackson Smith during spring practice.

WR Tayvion Robinson

The former Virginia Tech transfer started his UK career on a high note with six catches for 136 yards in the season opener, but injuries and the offense’s struggles combined to contribute to an overall disappointing season. Robinson should start at slot receiver in 2023, but he might be Leary’s third option behind Barion Brown and Dane Key. But with Coen back at offensive coordinator, Robinson will have the chance to fill the featured role Coen pitched when he was recruited to Lexington.

Former UK football star C.J. Conrad awarded promotion on Mark Stoops’ coaching staff

SEC will feature 10 new OCs in 2023. Did Kentucky make the best hire with Liam Coen?

Why Mitch Barnhart, UK are still in favor of an 8-game SEC schedule with Oklahoma, Texas

Will Kentucky football sign a high school QB and other questions for 2024 recruiting class

Before they were Kentucky Wildcats, transfers had awkward moments with new teammates