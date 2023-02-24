BBQ. Brazilian cheese bread. Pizza. Here’s what’s on the menu at the new KCI terminal

Kansas City International Airport’s new terminal will have nearly 50 eateries, bars and stores, many of them local.

Vantage Airport Group of Vancouver was the winning bidder for the lucrative deal to run concessions at the city’s new $1.5 billion terminal. It agreed to invest $65 million to develop the new concessions.

Here’s a look at what will be available in the new terminal, which is scheduled to open Tuesday:

Food & Beverages

Menus have been in a review process. But here’s what many of the restaurants contacted this week said they plan to serve.

▪ Auntie Anne’s : Hot from the oven pretzel snacks and drinks.

▪ Big Chicken : Shaquille O’Neal is a partner in the chain.

Breakfast items: The G.O.A.T breakfast sandwich (with scrambled eggs, American cheese and herb mayo on brioche); The Tiger (scrambled eggs, American cheese and bacon jam on a buttered biscuit); the Cynthia (scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, avocado and tomato on brioche); and the Nashville Hot Burrito (scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, Nashville hot chicken, tots and avocado in a tortilla).

Other menu items: Crispy chicken sandwiches including the Shaq Attack (with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce) and the Superman (with Swiss cheese, smashed avocado and ranch dressing), along with popcorn chicken, Caesar salad, fries, jalapeno slaw, ice cream sandwiches coffee and shakes.

▪ Brown & Loe : Its menu will include hummus, calamari, salads and soups, hot chicken and waffles, a classic breakfast, sandwiches such as Nashville hot chicken and Buffalo BLT, cheeseburgers, grilled salmon, smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese, and meatloaf with bacon green beans, goat cheese mashed potatoes, brandy cream and french fried onions. The menu will change seasonally and expand as it adds new items.

▪ Cinnabon : Chain offering cinnamon buns.

▪ City Market Coffee Roasters : Woman-owned, small-batch coffee roasters operating in the City Market since 1996. It will offer espresso, specialty coffees, brewed beverages, smoothies with fresh fruits, pastries, breakfast burritos and sandwiches.

▪ Dunkin’: Doughnut and coffee chain offering baked goods, bagels, breakfast sandwiches and other drinks.

▪ Grapes & Grains: A Missouri artisan wine and spirits experience in a 360-degree open air setting.

▪ Guy’s Snacks Deli & Pub : It will have Guy’s potato chips and snacks, breakfast burritos, build-your-own burritos, salads, sandwiches including a veggie panini and a hot pastrami, beer and cocktails.

▪ Hearth Locavore Kitchen: Dine-in restaurant featuring ingredients from local farms, ranches and producers including cheese, spices, meats and spirits. It will have appetizers, entrees and suggested beverage pairings. Small plates will include burnt ends, pulled pork sliders and brisket sliders.

▪ The Leagues Sports Lounge & Eatery: Featuring product’s from Weston’s McCormick Distilling Co . It will showcase the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s history and legacy in the “Then & Now Wall.”

▪ Made for KC BBQ Experience: An immersive dining and performance space. Outstanding Hospitality Management and the Kansas City Barbecue Society will hold an annual “Made for KC BBQ Championship.” The Grand Champion pitmaster and their team will receive a prize purse and licensing to feature their winning barbecue in the restaurant. Smoke ‘n Magic is the first barbecue restaurant featured.

Menu items will include ribs, sliced brisket, pulled pork, sandwiches, brisket dip, coleslaw, smoke-kissed cheesy corn, white cheddar macaroni and cheese, breakfast burritos, brunch bowls and a BBQ salad.

▪ Martin City Pizza & Taproom at the Kansas City International Airport . Martin City Pizza & Taproom has several pizza and taprooms across the metro.

The airport menu will include some of its most popular items: chicken wings, house salads, spicy chicken wraps, Italian grinders, burgers, breakfast pizzas and breakfast burritos, along with build-your-own and specialty pizzas such as the chicken spanakopita with garlic Alfredo sauce and the Supremo with Italian sausage.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue . It will offer favorites from the Leawood restaurant including loaded burnt end chili, fried pickles, cheesy hog fries, entree salads, brisket smash burgers, hand-carved Black Angus brisket, burnt ends, smoked turkey, ribs, pulled pork, jalapeno-cheddar smoked sausage, and its signature sandwich, The Naked & Afraid, with burnt ends and jalapeno-cheddar sausage.

Airport-only offerings will include two breakfast sandwiches, a barbacoa brisket burrito, biscuits and gravy, The Super Bowl (a buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy, smoked ham, smoked bacon, tots and scrambled eggs), burnt end macaroni and cheese, and Hot Baby Donuts (rolled in cinnamon-sugar and served with Boston crème Anglaise, as a nod to founder Mitch Benjamin’s East Coast roots). It also will have a children’s menu.

▪ Messenger Coffee Co . : Specialty coffee drinks and coffee cocktails including The Takeoff and the Espresso Martini, along with local beer and wine, hot cocoa, iced and hot tea. It also will have a veggie breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich, granola parfait with fresh fruit and overnight oats.

▪ Mother Earth Coffee : Espresso and brewed coffee beverages, juices, pastries, and sandwiches to-go.

▪ Parisi Coffee: Specialty coffee featuring handcrafted espresso beverages and teas, along with breakfast, brunch and lunch items.

▪ Safi Fresh: Healthy bowls, salads, wraps, and snacks.

▪ Salumeria Cervasi Modern Italian Deli : It will offer sandwiches, pastas, artisan and aged cheeses, and pastas.

▪ Smoothie King : Lower-sugar smoothies using whole fruits, organic vegetables and nutritional enhancers.

▪ Soiree Steak & Oyster House: Chef Anita Moore will serve Cajun culinary creations, from pastas to grilled plates with signature sides in a New Orleans-style bistro with live jazz and a rotating exhibit of memorabilia, artifacts, video and audio from the American Jazz Museum.

Menu items will include breakfast steak and eggs, crab cakes appetizer, Southern Cobb salad, chargrilled oysters, po’boys, red beans and rice, bourbon-glazed salmon and seafood macaroni and cheese.

▪ Stockyards Brewing Co .: Local craft beer and spirits.

▪ Urban Cafe : Justin and Rashaun Clark’s sit-down restaurant will feature fresh, healthy, organic small plates, salads, sandwiches and grilled entrees, along with wine, beer and cocktails.

Items will include a chicken Philly, cheddar burger, breakfast sandwiches, bowls and balsamic veggie wraps.

Made of KC Food Hall in Concourse A

▪ Bo Lings : Appetizers such as eggs rolls and crab Rangoon, along with noodles and dumplings. For entrees it will have General’s Tso chicken, crispy beef and mushrooms, and a veggie and rice dish.

▪ Bloom Baking Co .: The menu will include Reuben and BLT sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, cookies, coffee drinks, cocoa and tea.

▪ The Hungry Hatch : Healthy wraps, quinoa and rice bowls, wraps and salads.

▪ Jay “Hootie” McShann’s Blues Bar: It will pay homage to one of Kansas City’s founding fathers of blues and jazz. The menu will include wine, spirits and beer to enjoy with Made of KC Food Hall restaurant fare.

▪ Poio : Grilled chicken sandwiches (with grilled chicken thighs, black beans, chili mayo, avocado, cabbage, house pickles and salsa verde), a pork carnitas sandwich (with black beans, chili mayo, avocado, cabbage, house pickles and salsa verde), nachos, and house-made tortilla chips (with poblano queso, black beans, cotija cheese, house pickles, choice of protein and choice of salsa).

City Market Food Hall in Concourse B

▪ Bo Lings

▪ Boulevard Brewing Company Beer Hall: It will offer Boulevard beers on tap and in cans, including Unfiltered Wheat, Tank 7 and Quirk Cherry Blossom & Lime, as well as pretzel bites and charcuterie boards.

▪ Buffalo State Pizza Co .: Individual pizzas including build-your-own and five of its specialty pizzas such as its Stockyard (with ground beef, pepperoni, bacon, Scimeca sausage and Parmesan cheese) and La Tomatina (with Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, extra red sauce, roasted garlic and fresh basil).

▪ Pigwich : Burgers including the East Bottoms burger (with barbecue sauce, jalapeno pickles, fried onions and ranch dressing), and the Pig Mac Burger (pork brisket, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, fried onions and dill pickles).

▪ Taste of Brazil : The menu will include beef pot roast, grilled Brazilian pork sausage and coxinha filled with shredded chicken and cheese, salads and cheese bread.

Shops and Services

▪ Aeguna: Premium automated retail vending solutions featuring beauty, electronics, travel convenience, and health and safety items.

▪ &Go: Powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, travelers use a credit card to easily pick up and automatically pay for travel beauty and health essentials, along with packaged sandwiches and snacks to-go.

▪ Brookside Local: Travel essentials, indulgences and last-minute giftable treats, presented in a space that pays homage to the Brookside neighborhood.

▪ City Market Retail : One-of-a-kind gifts, apparel, pantry goods and grab-and-go food.

▪ Director’s Cut Take 2 : A spa and salon inspired by Armon Lasker’s original The Director’s Cut located in the historic 18th & Vine neighborhood. It will offer men’s and women’s haircuts, styling, spa services and a range of styling products.

▪ 18th & Vine Essentials : Offering a broad range of travel convenience items, including news, magazines and books, beverages, sweets, chips, snacks, health and beauty products, locally sourced gifts, collectibles and souvenirs.

▪ Everything Travel : Kiosk stocking last-minute travel essentials and a high-quality mix of local branded giftables.

▪ InMotion : Electronics retailer offering such brands as Beats, Bose, JBL and Sony. Products will include noise-canceling headphones, tablets, portable speakers, VR systems and mobile accessories.

▪ Johnston & Murphy : Men’s and women’s footwear, apparel, outerwear, and accessories brand. It will offer free shipping options for travelers on the go.

▪ Lego : One of the world’s most sought-after toy brands will have a range of activity sets, bricks and other licenses gifts, as well as connections to Kansas City’s Legoland Discovery Center Kansas City .

▪ Made in Kansas City Marketplace : Locally crafted goods, gifts and apparel including souvenirs, apothecary, gifts, fashion, licensed sports merchandise, gourmet confectionery, and grab-and-go snacks.

▪ The Market at 18th & Vine : Offering travel convenience amenities and services that celebrate Kansas City’s greatest historic entertainment district. Products include hats and apparel, craft sodas and popcorn.

▪ Old World Spices & Seasonings : Barbecue rubs, seasonings, spices and sauces.

▪ The Pitch News & Gift : Inspired by Kansas City’s independent source for news and culture, it will feature an array of reading materials, including local and national publications, collectibles from local artisans, T-shirts, snacks and beverages.

▪ Turn the Page KC by WH Smith : Travel essentials, books and reading material, gifts and souvenirs.