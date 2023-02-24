Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

We asked our readers for their favorite bourbon varieties. Here’s what they recommend

By Aaron Mudd,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIOvi_0kyNxPQY00

Last week, we issued a poll calling on Herald-Leader readers and bourbon bon vivants to tell us which varieties they most highly recommend.

We took inspiration from Tiktok user Bourbon Beginner.

@bourbonbeginner4 Hey Bourbon TikTok. Here is my first attempt at an original audio!! I hope you will all use this to share the same choices from your collections. Let me know your thoughts in the comments! @pours_with_ply Thanks for the inspiration from your video similar to this! #bourbon #bourbontiktok #bourbontok #bourbonlover #whiskey ♬ original sound - Bourbon Beginner

Now, we’re bringing you the initial results from our readers. But don’t worry – if you missed out on participating, it’s not too late. Check out our poll below (just make sure to disable any adblockers you have enabled and refresh this page).

What readers told us about their taste in bourbon

Here’s a look at what our readers told us about their favorite bourbon varieties, and as a reminder, this poll is not scientific or broadly representative. This is merely for fun. Responses to each poll question are below (we’ve excluded invalid responses).

Question No. 1 – Which bourbon do you most recommend?

  • Old Forester - 4 votes

  • Blanton’s - 2 votes

  • Willett – 1 vote

  • Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote

  • Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote

  • Woodford Reserve - 2 votes (1 vote for Woodford’s Double Oak variety)

  • Buffalo Trace - 2 votes

  • Elijah Craig - 1 vote

  • Maker’s Mark - 1 vote

  • Eagle Rare 10 year – 1 vote

  • Michter’s - 1 vote

  • Yellowstone - 1 vote

Question No. 2 - What bourbon is the best bang for your buck?

  • Old Forester - 3 votes

  • Woodford Reserve - 3 votes

  • Yellowstone - 1 vote

  • Wild Turkey - 1 vote

  • Evan Williams Single Barrel - 1 vote

  • Very Old Barton - 1 vote

  • Michter’s Small Batch - 1 vote

  • Four Roses Small Batch - 1 vote

  • Evan Williams Bottled in Bond - 1 vote

  • Makers Mark - 1 vote

Question No. 3 - What’s the last bourbon you opened?

  • Four Roses – 4 votes (2 votes for the small batch variety)

  • Blanton’s - 1 vote

  • Basil Hayden - 1 vote

  • Woodford Reserve - 2 votes

  • Old Forester - 2 votes (1 vote for the 1910 variety)

  • Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote

  • Rebel - 1 vote

  • Blue Note Crossroads - 1 vote

  • Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co. Cask 1 - 1 vote

Question No. 4 - What bourbon do you love to share with friends?

  • Blanton’s - 2 votes

  • Eagle Rare 10 year - 1 vote

  • Woodford Reserve - 1 vote

  • Willett - 1 vote

  • Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote

  • Very Very Old Fitzgerald - 1 vote

  • Weller - 1 vote

  • Old Forester 1910 variety - 1 vote

  • 1792 Ridgemont Reserve - 1 vote

  • Lawrence Bourbon Co. Cask Series - 1 vote

Do you have a question about bourbon in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
John Calipari is right: Opponents have made free throws at unusually high rate vs. Kentucky
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Will this be Oscar Tshiebwe’s final game in Rupp? The Kentucky star previews Senior Night.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Alabama man helped steal high-value Dodge Challengers from a Kentucky dealership, cops say
Somerset, KY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police identify Lexington officer who shot suspect. Cop placed on administrative assignment
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Lexington police officer arrested, charged with abusing a child
Lexington, KY2 days ago
New faces joining WKYT, The CW Lexington at anchor, weather desks
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Updated: 14-year-old girl dies after falling over a dam, Kentucky officials say
Lexington, KY3 days ago
‘I don’t even believe it yet.’ 11th Region shocker dethrones perennial champion.
Lexington, KY19 hours ago
In picking the best in Kentucky basketball, Oscar Tshiebwe is in a familiar place
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Lexington police officer taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on the interstate
Lexington, KY1 day ago
‘Dangerous weather.’ Fayette calls off school Friday. Other districts opt for NTI day.
Lexington, KY7 hours ago
Senior living home says its Super Bowl show was better than Rihanna’s. See for yourself
Bowling Green, KY1 day ago
Lexington woman charged with murder 1 year after investigators find body wrapped in plastic
Lexington, KY2 days ago
‘My favorite reporter is back’: Familiar face returns to Lexington TV news
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky on Senior Night. And Cats lose Cason Wallace to injury.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Arkansas ran Kentucky off the court last month. The Razorbacks look a lot different now.
Fayetteville, AR20 hours ago
Kentucky won’t get an elite NCAA Tournament seed. Could the Cats still play in Louisville?
Lexington, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy