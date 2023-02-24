We asked our readers for their favorite bourbon varieties. Here’s what they recommend

Last week, we issued a poll calling on Herald-Leader readers and bourbon bon vivants to tell us which varieties they most highly recommend.
We took inspiration from Tiktok user Bourbon Beginner.
Now, we’re bringing you the initial results from our readers. But don’t worry – if you missed out on participating, it’s not too late. Check out our poll below (just make sure to disable any adblockers you have enabled and refresh this page).
What readers told us about their taste in bourbon
Here’s a look at what our readers told us about their favorite bourbon varieties, and as a reminder, this poll is not scientific or broadly representative. This is merely for fun. Responses to each poll question are below (we’ve excluded invalid responses).
Question No. 1 – Which bourbon do you most recommend?
Old Forester - 4 votes
Blanton’s - 2 votes
Willett – 1 vote
Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote
Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote
Woodford Reserve - 2 votes (1 vote for Woodford’s Double Oak variety)
Buffalo Trace - 2 votes
Elijah Craig - 1 vote
Maker’s Mark - 1 vote
Eagle Rare 10 year – 1 vote
Michter’s - 1 vote
Yellowstone - 1 vote
Question No. 2 - What bourbon is the best bang for your buck?
Old Forester - 3 votes
Woodford Reserve - 3 votes
Yellowstone - 1 vote
Wild Turkey - 1 vote
Evan Williams Single Barrel - 1 vote
Very Old Barton - 1 vote
Michter’s Small Batch - 1 vote
Four Roses Small Batch - 1 vote
Evan Williams Bottled in Bond - 1 vote
Makers Mark - 1 vote
Question No. 3 - What’s the last bourbon you opened?
Four Roses – 4 votes (2 votes for the small batch variety)
Blanton’s - 1 vote
Basil Hayden - 1 vote
Woodford Reserve - 2 votes
Old Forester - 2 votes (1 vote for the 1910 variety)
Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote
Rebel - 1 vote
Blue Note Crossroads - 1 vote
Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co. Cask 1 - 1 vote
Question No. 4 - What bourbon do you love to share with friends?
Blanton’s - 2 votes
Eagle Rare 10 year - 1 vote
Woodford Reserve - 1 vote
Willett - 1 vote
Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote
Very Very Old Fitzgerald - 1 vote
Weller - 1 vote
Old Forester 1910 variety - 1 vote
1792 Ridgemont Reserve - 1 vote
Lawrence Bourbon Co. Cask Series - 1 vote
Do you have a question about bourbon in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.
