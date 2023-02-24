We asked our readers for their favorite bourbon varieties. Here’s what they recommend

Last week, we issued a poll calling on Herald-Leader readers and bourbon bon vivants to tell us which varieties they most highly recommend.

We took inspiration from Tiktok user Bourbon Beginner.

@bourbonbeginner4 Hey Bourbon TikTok. Here is my first attempt at an original audio!! I hope you will all use this to share the same choices from your collections. Let me know your thoughts in the comments! @pours_with_ply Thanks for the inspiration from your video similar to this! #bourbon #bourbontiktok #bourbontok #bourbonlover #whiskey

Now, we’re bringing you the initial results from our readers. But don’t worry – if you missed out on participating, it’s not too late. Check out our poll below (just make sure to disable any adblockers you have enabled and refresh this page).

What readers told us about their taste in bourbon

Here’s a look at what our readers told us about their favorite bourbon varieties, and as a reminder, this poll is not scientific or broadly representative. This is merely for fun. Responses to each poll question are below (we’ve excluded invalid responses).

Question No. 1 – Which bourbon do you most recommend?

Old Forester - 4 votes

Blanton’s - 2 votes

Willett – 1 vote

Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote

Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote

Woodford Reserve - 2 votes (1 vote for Woodford’s Double Oak variety)

Buffalo Trace - 2 votes

Elijah Craig - 1 vote

Maker’s Mark - 1 vote

Eagle Rare 10 year – 1 vote

Michter’s - 1 vote

Yellowstone - 1 vote

Question No. 2 - What bourbon is the best bang for your buck?

Old Forester - 3 votes

Woodford Reserve - 3 votes

Yellowstone - 1 vote

Wild Turkey - 1 vote

Evan Williams Single Barrel - 1 vote

Very Old Barton - 1 vote

Michter’s Small Batch - 1 vote

Four Roses Small Batch - 1 vote

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond - 1 vote

Makers Mark - 1 vote

Question No. 3 - What’s the last bourbon you opened?

Four Roses – 4 votes (2 votes for the small batch variety)

Blanton’s - 1 vote

Basil Hayden - 1 vote

Woodford Reserve - 2 votes

Old Forester - 2 votes (1 vote for the 1910 variety)

Russell’s Reserve - 1 vote

Rebel - 1 vote

Blue Note Crossroads - 1 vote

Lawrenceburg Bourbon Co. Cask 1 - 1 vote

Question No. 4 - What bourbon do you love to share with friends?

Blanton’s - 2 votes

Eagle Rare 10 year - 1 vote

Woodford Reserve - 1 vote

Willett - 1 vote

Elmer T. Lee - 1 vote

Very Very Old Fitzgerald - 1 vote

Weller - 1 vote

Old Forester 1910 variety - 1 vote

1792 Ridgemont Reserve - 1 vote

Lawrence Bourbon Co. Cask Series - 1 vote

