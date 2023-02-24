Security guard shot, killed at skating rink in Prince George’s County

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — A security guard at a skating rink was shot and killed Thursday night.

Prince George’s County Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., in the 3100 block of Branch Ave. in Temple Hills.

On Friday, police said the man who died was 31-year-old Eugene Smith of Washington, D.C.

The owner of the business Jacqueline Wiggins said the man was her chief of security and that he wasn’t scheduled to work that night. He came to the skating rink to pick up paychecks for his team.

The owner said the security guard had made her feel they had achieved a level of safety for the skating rink.

Wiggins said she had spoken to him just 10 minutes before he was shot.

Police said that a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.