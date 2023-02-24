Waunakee's Early Files

100 Years Ago

March 22, 1923

About $27,000 worth of stock for the new canning factory has been sold. Another $10,000 must be sold before the building can begin.

Herman J. Doll and J.H. Koltes were nominated as candidates for Village President at the Caucus March 16.

A second blizzard, more severe than last week’s, hit Waunakee early Sunday morning. Drifts five to six feet high were piled up in the country.

An old landmark in Madison, the Housman Brewery, was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

95 Years Ago

March 22, 1928

Ray Cameron and Charles E. McWatty were the candidates chosen for president at the Caucus held last week. A total of 163 votes were cast.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Goodman have moved into the Tina Rurhman house here.

A surprise birthday party was held at the Ferdinand Wilke home Sunday evening in honor of Carlton Wilke’s birthday.

A.J. Rosenberg is holding a 10-day spring opening sale at his store.

75 Years Ago

March 18, 1948

A basketball bouncing board and basket has been erected in the rear of Diederich’s Market. Barney Diederich is out there playing with the youngsters.

A very small crowd was present at the Caucus held Thursday at the Village Hall. The total number of votes cast was only 23.

Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Acker announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, March 9.

70 Years Ago

March 19, 1953

Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Schmidt will observe their golden wedding anniversary on March 22.

All of the signs of spring are coming now. A girl had a yellow dandelion, and we heard a farmer bet he would be planting oats by March 20.

Ken Roessler, who is serving in the U,S. Navy, recently returned from Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Statz are the proud parents of a son born Friday, March 13. At St. Mary’s Hospital.

John La Bre, 42, was killed in a freak accident Thursday when a fan blade flew off a motor on a truck and pierced his heart.

60 Years Ago

March 14, 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Cyril Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born Saturday, March 9, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Sixty-five high school boys have signed up for track, according to Mr. Teetzen, coach. Outside practice will begin as soon as weather permits.

Alfred L. Hahn, 67, a DeForest farmer, was found dead Saturday, March 9, in his farm home near Dane.

50 Years Ago

March 22, 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Leo Meier, Middleton, will observe their golden wedding anniversary Sunday, April 1. Mrs. Meier is the former Rose Wagner.

From a field of 15 primary election candidates for the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Wisconsin voters wisely chose two of the most qualified for spots on the April 3 spring ballot. They are Mrs. Barbara Thompson and Ernest Korpela.

Mrs. Margaret O’Keefe, 73, Milwaukee, died Tuesday, March 20. She was born in the Town of Westport and graduated from Waunakee High School.

40 Years Ago

March 10, 1983

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Waunakee Village Board. They are Margaret Tierney, the only incumbent trustee to run, Barbara Meier, David Kennedy and Nolan Anderson.

The Waunakee school board will take a closer look at building plans before deciding whether to place a bonding.

Plans for development that eventually would include 53 townhouse apartment units received preliminary approval from the Waunakee Village Board Monday night.

30 Years Ago

March 4, 1993

The advantages and disadvantages of hiring a full-time inspector or contractor with an inspection firm were aired at Monday’s village board meeting.

The Clinton administration is barely six weeks old. But a tiny newsletter compiled by a Waunakee man is keeping an eye on the president.

Following a tense start to tournament action, the Waunakee Warriors girls’ basketball team swept their games to win the regional title.

20 Years Ago

March 6, 2003

A film by Benjamin Hershleder, a 1983 graduate of Waunakee High School, will be shown at the Wisconsin Film Festival this year.

Waunakee Chamber of Commerce members are spearheading an effort to create a community museum at the depot’s freight room.

Waunakee Middle School student council officers Rachel Nolan, Ami Hutchinson and Steph McNary have raised over $1,600 for lymphoma and leukemia patients.

10 Years Ago

March 7, 2013

Waunakee may have to wait until 2020 for Main Street to be repaved — and then it could be as a 4-lane road with no street parking. Or the project could be done in 2014 or 2015 as a 2-lane road with pedestrian medians preventing left turns at Baker and South streets. Those are two choices that village officials will discuss with DOT engineers March 11.

In celebration of shopping locally, Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce members welcomed a new board of directors and presented awards at the annual dinner last week.

Dmitri Hechel, a Waunakee fifth-grader, has written a television show aired on “Green Screen Adventures.” He wrote the story in the fourth grade and his teacher sent it to WKOW-TV

Shown is senior Allie Taylor dishing a pass during the Warrior girls’ basketball team’s 56-46 loss to Monona Grove in the regional final March 2.