Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce in gear for depot upgrade

With a new parking lot planned and some spiffing up, the historic Waunakee Depot and the grounds around it will take on an updated, more pedestrian feel. The Reeve Park project is set to begin in May, and once finished, will offer another public gathering space for residents and visitors to Waunakee’s historic downtown.

That was one of the updates offered at the annual Waunakee Chamber of Commerce annual business breakfast Feb. 22 where, despite the winter storm warning, school closures and slippery roads, about 30 Chamber members gathered for updates from Waunakee village, Westport town and Waunakee school district leaders.

Ellen Schaaf, Chamber director, shared some updates, as well, starting with the membership, who are mainly sole proprietors and those with fewer than five employees. Those small businesses make up 210 of the 352 members.

The Chamber website launched last year allows members to pay dues online and includes a public job board where employers can post job openings and job seekers can post resumes.

It also includes a community calendar.

In addition to Schaaf, Polly Thuot, office administrator, and Missy Stein, communications coordinator, staff the Chamber office at the Waunakee Depot year round. It’s the visitor welcome center, as well.

Stein ensures that the Chamber has a presence on social media and sends a digital newsletter weekly.

For print communication, the Chamber’s 2023 community guide, which the Waunakee Tribune helps to produce through advertising sales and printing, had just been published.

The Chamber is now preparing for the March 30 annual dinner and auction, more of a social evening for members. That’s also when the organization will present a number of awards, including the Orchid Award. This year, it will include three categories — a new building, new development or best building renovation completed in the past year.

The Business Excellence Award, the Community Organization Award, Rising Star of the Year and Chamber Champion will be presented that evening, as well.

The Chamber is involved at nearly every community event, including WaunaBoom, its own WaunaFest Beer Garden, the WaunaFest Run, Wauktoberfest, garage sale days, Boo Bash and the Santa light parade. The organization manages the Waunakee Farmers Market and sponsors the Waunakee Community Awards Banquet.

Nick Agopian, its president, took over leadership during the pandemic. One of his initiatives have been to put a team of experienced business owners together to connect with and mentor young entrepreneurs to support any skills they might be lacking such as financing, human resources, operations and supply chains, Agopian said,

He also hopes to connect Waunakee businesses and promote them in other communities.

Chamber treasurer Mike Steinl offered a financial report, noting that he has budgeted conservatively since taking over the post and the organization has built a reserve.

Without the CARES Act dollars the organization received the previous year, the Chamber was just under breaking even for 2022, Steinl said.

Impacting its revenue, thunderstorms canceled WaunaBoom July 4, where the Chamber operates its beer tent.

One interesting twist, Steinl said, was this year, when people were “really ready to drink beer,” the WaunaFest Beer Garden’s proceeds outperformed the WaunaFest Run.

Steinl thanked the member sponsors, along with the Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport for their support. The village previously used hotel tourism tax dollars to fund its annual $10,000 contribution and continued to do so in 2022 when those dollars were no longer available.

The funding is important to the Chamber’s success, Steinl said, adding he hopes that the organization contributes to the community’s success.