New film tells former Rep. Kiah Morris’ story of online abuse

Online harassment helped lead Kiah Morris , then of Bennington, to resign from the Vermont House in 2018.

A Canadian documentary film is now telling the story to a wider audience. “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age” is the story of four women leaders whose lives are overturned by cyberviolence.

Morris herself couldn’t attend Thursday night’s screening at Essex Cinemas in Essex Junction. However, her husband, James Lawton, was in the audience. He says the three-year process of documenting the family’s ordeal was a difficult experience.

“This tells a more complete story, almost from start to — it’s not ever done, but wrapped up,” Lawton said. “And they did a really good job, which I was really happy about, of putting at least a couple of the perpetrators in the movie.”

Morris, who was the only Black woman in the Legislature, resigned in 2018 after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. The family later sold their home and moved out of Bennington.

The town agreed to pay Morris’ family $137,000 and issue a public apology over complaints that the Bennington Police Department didn’t adequately investigate the racially motivated harassment.

Lawton, who appears a few times in the film, says it should come with a trigger warning for audiences.

“I was explaining to them some of the things that happened, where they happened, a couple of the things that we went through,” he said. “I was sitting at the dining room table with Kiah talking about how it took all of our security and safety away from the house. You know, that was the house I grew up in.”

Guylaine Maroist, one of the movie’s co-directors and co-writers, returned home to Montreal Thursday night. She’d been in Vancouver to screen “Backlash” at a film festival on Wednesday.

“Kiah’s story is so disturbing,” Maroist said. “We don’t want to see that these things are happening. In Canada, we don’t want to see these things happening, and I’m sure in the U.S. it’s the same.”

A politician from Italy who was once that country’s equivalent to the U.S. Speaker of the House also appears extensively in “Backlash.” So does an expert in combating online violence against women who also happens to be Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s sister.

Essex Cinemas is hosting another screening of “Backlash” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.