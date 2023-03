Warning: Video in this story contains disturbing images

A dog is under care of the Westchester Humane Society after severe neglect in Mount Vernon.

The adorable dog's name is Striker.

The SPCA says Akeem Grant, 33, was arrested last week and is a facing charge of animal cruelty for nearly starving the 3-year-old pit bull to death.

News 12 is told Striker is just 30 pounds, underweight and clearly neglected.

The SPCA says he is now safe and getting the care he needs.