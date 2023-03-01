NHL trade deadline 2023: Latest deals, rumors and grades

The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers , Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils , and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs .

Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Jakob Chychrun , Erik Karlsson and Brock Boeser .

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

March 3

March 1

Canucks get: D Filip Hronek , 2023 fourth-round pick

Red Wings get: 2023 first-round pick (NYI, conditional), 2023 second-round pick

Hurricanes get: D Shayne Gostisbehere

Coyotes get: 2026 third-round pick

Avalanche get: F Lars Eller

Capitals get: 2025 second-round pick

Kings get: D Vladislav Gavrikov , G Joonas Korpisalo

Blue Jackets get: G Jonathan Quick , 2023 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 third-round pick

Feb. 28

Wild get: F Gustav Nyquist

Blue Jackets get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

Oilers get: D Mattias Ekholm , 2023 sixth-round pick

Predators get: D Tyson Barrie , F Reid Schaefer, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Predators get: F Austin Rueschhoff

Rangers get: Future considerations

Islanders get: F Pierre Engvall

Maple Leafs get: 2024 third-round pick

Maple Leafs get: D Luke Schenn

Canucks get: 2023 third-round pick

Capitals get: D Rasmus Sandin

Maple Leafs get: D Erik Gustafsson , 2023 first-round pick (BOS)

Wild get: F Marcus Johansson

Capitals get: 2024 third-round pick

Rangers get: F Patrick Kane , D Cooper Zech

Blackhawks get: D Andy Welinski, D Vili Saarijärvi, 2023 second-round pick (conditional), 2023 fourth-round pick

Coyotes get: 2025 third-round pick (NYR)

Hurricanes get: F Jesse Puljujarvi

Oilers get: F Patrik Puistola

Feb. 27

Sabres get: D Riley Stillman

Canucks get: F Josh Bloom

Maple Leafs get: D Jake McCabe , F Sam Lafferty , 2024 fifth-round pick (conditional) and 2025 fifth-round pick (conditional)

Blackhawks get: 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2026 second-round pick, F Joey Anderson and F Pavel Gogolev

Feb. 26

Predators get: F Isaac Ratcliffe

Flyers get: Future considerations

Lightning get: F Tanner Jeannot

Predators get: D Cal Foote , 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2024 second-round pick, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks

Devils get: F Timo Meier , D Scott Harrington , D Santeri Hatakka, F Timur Ibragimov, G Zach Emond, 2024 fifth-round pick (COL)

Sharks get: 2023 first-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick, F Fabian Zetterlund , F Andreas Johnsson, D Shakir Mukhamadullin, D Nikita Okhotiuk

Avalanche get: D Jack Johnson

Blackhawks get: D Andreas Englund

Knights get : F Ivan Barbashev

Blues get: F Zach Dean

Stars get: F Evgenii Dadonov

Canadiens get: F Denis Gurianov

Feb. 25

Jets get: F Nino Niederreiter

Predators get: 2024 second-round pick

Canucks get: F Vitali Kravtsov

Rangers get: F William Lockwood, 2026 seventh-round pick

Avalanche get: G Keith Kinkaid

Bruins get: F Shane Bowers

Feb. 23

Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov , F Garnet Hathaway

Capitals get: F Craig Smith , 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin

Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew

Feb. 22

Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev , 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

Senators get: Future considerations

Trade details

Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo

Coyotes get: D Shea Weber , 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Feb. 19

Rangers get: F Tyler Motte

Senators get: F Julien Gauthier , 2023 seventh-round pick

Feb. 17

Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly , F Noel Acciari , F Josh Pillar

Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)

Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)

Feb. 9

Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko , D Niko Mikkola

Blues get: F Sammy Blais , D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Feb. 5

Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna

Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick

Jan. 30

Islanders get: F Bo Horvat

Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier , F Aatu Raty , 2023 first-round pick

Jan. 25

Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto , D Ryan Merkley

Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald , F Martin Kaut

Jan. 18

Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby

Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo

Dec. 19

Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto

Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan

Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto

Panthers get: F Givani Smith

Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt

Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin

Nov. 23

Wild get: F Ryan Reaves

Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick

Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins

Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas

Oct. 28

Canucks get: D Ethan Bear , F Lane Pederson

Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick

Oct. 27

Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka

Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg

Oct. 26

Flyers get: F Evan Barratt

Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech

Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin

Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis

Oct. 9

Oilers get: F Klim Kostin

Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov

Oct. 7

Canucks get: D Riley Stillman

Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson , 2024 second-round pick