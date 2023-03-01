Open in App
NHL trade deadline 2023: Latest deals, rumors and grades

By ESPN staff,

3 days ago

The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers , Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils , and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs .

Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Jakob Chychrun , Erik Karlsson and Brock Boeser .

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

March 1

Canucks get: D Filip Hronek , 2023 fourth-round pick
Red Wings get: 2023 first-round pick (NYI, conditional), 2023 second-round pick

Trade details

Hurricanes get: D Shayne Gostisbehere
Coyotes get: 2026 third-round pick

Trade details

Avalanche get: F Lars Eller
Capitals get: 2025 second-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Kings get: D Vladislav Gavrikov , G Joonas Korpisalo
Blue Jackets get: G Jonathan Quick , 2023 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 third-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 28

Wild get: F Gustav Nyquist
Blue Jackets get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

Oilers get: D Mattias Ekholm , 2023 sixth-round pick
Predators get: D Tyson Barrie , F Reid Schaefer, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade details

Predators get: F Austin Rueschhoff
Rangers get: Future considerations

Islanders get: F Pierre Engvall
Maple Leafs get: 2024 third-round pick

Trade grades

Maple Leafs get: D Luke Schenn
Canucks get: 2023 third-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Capitals get: D Rasmus Sandin
Maple Leafs get: D Erik Gustafsson , 2023 first-round pick (BOS)

Trade details | Trade grades

Wild get: F Marcus Johansson
Capitals get: 2024 third-round pick

Trade details

Rangers get: F Patrick Kane , D Cooper Zech
Blackhawks get: D Andy Welinski, D Vili Saarijärvi, 2023 second-round pick (conditional), 2023 fourth-round pick
Coyotes get: 2025 third-round pick (NYR)

Trade details | Trade grades

Hurricanes get: F Jesse Puljujarvi
Oilers get: F Patrik Puistola

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 27

Sabres get: D Riley Stillman
Canucks get: F Josh Bloom

Maple Leafs get: D Jake McCabe , F Sam Lafferty , 2024 fifth-round pick (conditional) and 2025 fifth-round pick (conditional)
Blackhawks get: 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2026 second-round pick, F Joey Anderson and F Pavel Gogolev

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 26

Predators get: F Isaac Ratcliffe
Flyers get: Future considerations

Lightning get: F Tanner Jeannot
Predators get: D Cal Foote , 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2024 second-round pick, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks

Trade details | Trade grades

Devils get: F Timo Meier , D Scott Harrington , D Santeri Hatakka, F Timur Ibragimov, G Zach Emond, 2024 fifth-round pick (COL)
Sharks get: 2023 first-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick, F Fabian Zetterlund , F Andreas Johnsson, D Shakir Mukhamadullin, D Nikita Okhotiuk

Trade details | Trade grades

Avalanche get: D Jack Johnson
Blackhawks get: D Andreas Englund

Trade details

Knights get : F Ivan Barbashev
Blues get: F Zach Dean

Trade details | Trade grades

Stars get: F Evgenii Dadonov
Canadiens get: F Denis Gurianov

Trade details

Feb. 25

More on the potential Kane deal

Jets get: F Nino Niederreiter
Predators get: 2024 second-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Canucks get: F Vitali Kravtsov
Rangers get: F William Lockwood, 2026 seventh-round pick

Avalanche get: G Keith Kinkaid
Bruins get: F Shane Bowers

Feb. 23

Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov , F Garnet Hathaway
Capitals get: F Craig Smith , 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

Trade details | Trade grades

Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin
Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew

Feb. 22

Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev , 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
Senators get: Future considerations

Trade details

Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo
Coyotes get: D Shea Weber , 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Feb. 19

Rangers get: F Tyler Motte
Senators get: F Julien Gauthier , 2023 seventh-round pick

Trade details

Feb. 17

Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly , F Noel Acciari , F Josh Pillar
Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)
Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 9

Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko , D Niko Mikkola
Blues get: F Sammy Blais , D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 5

Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna
Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick

Jan. 30

Islanders get: F Bo Horvat
Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier , F Aatu Raty , 2023 first-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Jan. 25

Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto , D Ryan Merkley
Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald , F Martin Kaut

Jan. 18

Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby
Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo

Dec. 19

Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto
Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan

Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto
Panthers get: F Givani Smith

Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt
Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin

Nov. 23

Wild get: F Ryan Reaves
Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins
Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas

Oct. 28

Canucks get: D Ethan Bear , F Lane Pederson
Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Oct. 27

Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka
Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg

Oct. 26

Flyers get: F Evan Barratt
Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech

Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin
Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis

Oct. 9

Oilers get: F Klim Kostin
Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov

Oct. 7

Canucks get: D Riley Stillman
Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson , 2024 second-round pick

Comments / 0

Community Policy