Change location
NHL trade deadline 2023: Latest deals, rumors and grades
By ESPN staff,3 days ago
The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers , Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils , and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs .
Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Jakob Chychrun , Erik Karlsson and Brock Boeser .
Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.
And be sure to tune on Friday, March 3, for ESPN's live coverage of the trade deadline on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
More: Grades on all the big deals
Team guides
March 1
Canucks get: D Filip Hronek , 2023 fourth-round pick
Red Wings get: 2023 first-round pick (NYI, conditional), 2023 second-round pick
Hurricanes get: D Shayne Gostisbehere
Coyotes get: 2026 third-round pick
Avalanche get: F Lars Eller
Capitals get: 2025 second-round pick
Kings get: D Vladislav Gavrikov , G Joonas Korpisalo
Blue Jackets get: G Jonathan Quick , 2023 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 third-round pick
Feb. 28
Wild get: F Gustav Nyquist
Blue Jackets get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)
Oilers get: D Mattias Ekholm , 2023 sixth-round pick
Predators get: D Tyson Barrie , F Reid Schaefer, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick
Predators get: F Austin Rueschhoff
Rangers get: Future considerations
Islanders get: F Pierre Engvall
Maple Leafs get: 2024 third-round pick
Maple Leafs get: D Luke Schenn
Canucks get: 2023 third-round pick
Capitals get: D Rasmus Sandin
Maple Leafs get: D Erik Gustafsson , 2023 first-round pick (BOS)
Wild get: F Marcus Johansson
Capitals get: 2024 third-round pick
Rangers get: F Patrick Kane , D Cooper Zech
Blackhawks get: D Andy Welinski, D Vili Saarijärvi, 2023 second-round pick (conditional), 2023 fourth-round pick
Coyotes get: 2025 third-round pick (NYR)
Hurricanes get: F Jesse Puljujarvi
Oilers get: F Patrik Puistola
Feb. 27
Sabres get: D Riley Stillman
Canucks get: F Josh Bloom
Maple Leafs get: D Jake McCabe , F Sam Lafferty , 2024 fifth-round pick (conditional) and 2025 fifth-round pick (conditional)
Blackhawks get: 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2026 second-round pick, F Joey Anderson and F Pavel Gogolev
Feb. 26
Predators get: F Isaac Ratcliffe
Flyers get: Future considerations
Lightning get: F Tanner Jeannot
Predators get: D Cal Foote , 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2024 second-round pick, 2023 third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks
Devils get: F Timo Meier , D Scott Harrington , D Santeri Hatakka, F Timur Ibragimov, G Zach Emond, 2024 fifth-round pick (COL)
Sharks get: 2023 first-round pick, conditional 2024 second-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick, F Fabian Zetterlund , F Andreas Johnsson, D Shakir Mukhamadullin, D Nikita Okhotiuk
Avalanche get: D Jack Johnson
Blackhawks get: D Andreas Englund
Knights get : F Ivan Barbashev
Blues get: F Zach Dean
Stars get: F Evgenii Dadonov
Canadiens get: F Denis Gurianov
Feb. 25
More on the potential Kane deal
Jets get: F Nino Niederreiter
Predators get: 2024 second-round pick
Canucks get: F Vitali Kravtsov
Rangers get: F William Lockwood, 2026 seventh-round pick
Avalanche get: G Keith Kinkaid
Bruins get: F Shane Bowers
Feb. 23
Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov , F Garnet Hathaway
Capitals get: F Craig Smith , 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)
Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin
Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew
Feb. 22
Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev , 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
Senators get: Future considerations
Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo
Coyotes get: D Shea Weber , 2023 fifth-round pick
Feb. 19
Rangers get: F Tyler Motte
Senators get: F Julien Gauthier , 2023 seventh-round pick
Feb. 17
Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly , F Noel Acciari , F Josh Pillar
Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)
Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)
Feb. 9
Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko , D Niko Mikkola
Blues get: F Sammy Blais , D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick
Feb. 5
Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna
Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick
Jan. 30
Islanders get: F Bo Horvat
Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier , F Aatu Raty , 2023 first-round pick
Jan. 25
Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto , D Ryan Merkley
Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald , F Martin Kaut
Jan. 18
Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby
Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo
Dec. 19
Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto
Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan
Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto
Panthers get: F Givani Smith
Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt
Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin
Nov. 23
Wild get: F Ryan Reaves
Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick
Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins
Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas
Oct. 28
Canucks get: D Ethan Bear , F Lane Pederson
Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick
Oct. 27
Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka
Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg
Oct. 26
Flyers get: F Evan Barratt
Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech
Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin
Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis
Oct. 9
Oilers get: F Klim Kostin
Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov
Oct. 7
Canucks get: D Riley Stillman
Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson , 2024 second-round pick
Comments / 0