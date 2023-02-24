Vintage Magic: How iPhones And Sunglasses Make A Perfect Pair For Retro Photography

Taking photographs in the same old way can be tedious. However, if you are up for some vintage flair, here’s a trick for Apple Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) smartphone users that uses good old sunglasses.

What Happened: An account on Meta Platforms Inc. ‘s (NASDAQ: META ) Instagram , which goes by the name iPhone_photography_school , posted a unique trick involving sunglasses and loads of vintage magic.

If followed correctly, the trick can help users take a photograph like this:

Here’s the step-by-step guide to taking photographs like this without filters or unnecessary editing maneuvers:

Step I: Open the Camera app on your iPhone and Zoom Out for a more dynamic angle.

Step II: Lock the focus on the subject.

Step III: Place the sunglasses on the iPhone’s lens and click the photograph.

Bonus Tip: Using stained sunglasses, users can get unique and photogenic reflections.

Watch the aforementioned steps in action here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpAJOYsKs_F/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

The video has received more than 11.6K likes in less than 24 hours. The account has 1.1 million followers on the platform

