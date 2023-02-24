Open in App
Manheim, PA
Yahoo Sports

Muhlenberg falls to Manheim Central in District 3 Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinal

By Andrew Heller, Reading Eagle, Pa.,

6 days ago
Feb. 24—Muhlenberg gave top-seeded Manheim Central a scare before falling 64-54 in a District 3 Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinal Thursday at Doe Run Elementary...
