Jimmy Carter’s niece creates series of peace signs across Plains to raise money for peace sculpture

PLAINS, Ga. — According to a close relative, Jimmy Carter is doing well in hospice care, and his niece is busy putting up painted peace signs around his hometown of Plains.

The peace signs are all up and down Main Street in Plains. Carter’s niece, Leanne Smith, made them and said they remind her of her uncle.

“It’s just a symbol for me, for uncle Jimmy, and what I think he stands for--world peace. I mean, he promotes it in Plains, he promotes it through our family, he promotes it everywhere,” said Smith.

Smith said the idea came to her earlier this week after the Carter Center said the former president would receive hospice care instead of additional medical interventions.

The capstone of Carter’s administration was the Camp David Accords, creating a lasting peace between Israel and Egypt. So, Smith thought the peace sign was the perfect symbol to put around town.

“I’m 99% hippie anyway, so I have lots of peace signs,” said Smith.

But another idea came to her. She plans to sell the signs for $35 and use the money to fund a Jimmy Carter peace sculpture right off of Main Street. And the idea already caught hold.

Smith has received numerous requests from them. Besides, she thinks the world needs more symbols of peace.

“It’s just a little token of me showing I love uncle Jimmy and just what I think he stands for and, you know, what I want all of us to do,” said Smith.

This is all moving pretty fast for Smith.

She has a bunch of orders already. If you’re interested, go to the ‘I Love Plains Georgia’ Facebook page for more information.