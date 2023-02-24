Open in App
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville woman accused of selling drugs involved in deadly overdose

By Brianna Hamblin,

6 days ago
A Nashville woman is accused of selling drugs that killed a young woman. Metro Police worked with law enforcement from Bowling Green, Kentucky, where a woman died after being sold drugs in a motel in Donelson.

Police said 21-year-old Baylee McClanahan from Lebanon bought drugs at a Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike before heading to Kentucky to visit a friend. A day later, she died in Kentucky from an overdose.

Investigators found that McClanahan had bought the drugs from 21-year-old Hannah Forkum.

Metro Police and Kentucky authorities did an undercover drug buy Wednesday in the motel parking lot. That is where they caught Forkum coming from one of the rooms and took her into custody.

Police said she had 25 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of meth laced with fentanyl, and 7 grams of black tar heroin.

A pistol, plastic bags, and digital scales were also found in the room.

Forkum is being held without bond now in Nashville for the gun and drug charges and has a pending extradition to Kentucky for the second-degree murder charge.

In 2022, Forkum was arrested in a different case for theft, criminal impersonation, and having a gun in a penal institution charges.

Comments / 0
