Open in App
Stoneham, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Neighborhood shut down after fire at Stoneham home reignites

By Natalie Khait,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zt7Ne_0kyNaDlB00

A neighborhood in Stoneham is shut down due to a large emergency response after a fire at home that went up in flames Thursday reignited Friday morning, officials said.

Firefighters are battling the flames at 590 Main Street, less than 24 hours after a two-alarm blaze tore through the home, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

Main Street between Marble and South streets is currently closed due to the fire.

“The road will be closed throughout the morning,” Stoneham police said in a tweet.

A man had to be rescued through a window when crews first arrived at the scene of the fire around 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said crews had a hard time finding the man because the house and yard were cluttered.

He was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A Stoneham police sergeant, who knew the family that lived there, ran to the rear of the home, where he found an individual who had fired a gun in an attempt to get through a locked door to rescue a trapped resident.

The home is a total loss, and four residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Stoneham residents use generators to keep lights on after truck collision collapses utility poles
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
Cars trapped, hundreds without power after tractor-trailer crash topples 7 utility poles in Stoneham
Stoneham, MA1 day ago
After Lowell clean-up effort backfired, household trash piles up
Lowell, MA6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DA: Missing Hopkinton teenager found dead in Milford woods
Hopkinton, MA1 day ago
DA: 1 of 2 vehicles that struck and killed man in Brockton crash left scene
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Woman hospitalized after fire breaks out in Brockton home overnight
Brockton, MA3 days ago
Revere police searching for missing teen
Revere, MA1 day ago
DA: Teenage moped driver killed in collision with dump truck in Dedham
Dedham, MA2 days ago
Gov. Healey is optimistic about Brockton Hospital reopening after fire forced it to close weeks ago
Brockton, MA6 hours ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘I have candy and puppies’: Man sought after allegedly enticing 2 minors at MBTA station, police say
Boston, MA13 hours ago
South End bar owner says memento honoring neighborhood institution stolen
Boston, MA1 day ago
DA: Death of Malden man considered suspicious; suspect sought for larceny from victim’s apartment
Malden, MA16 hours ago
Police: Man yelled ‘take a bath’ before spraying woman with liquid at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
Mass. first responders learning how to save lives of K9 partners through Nero’s Law
Marshfield, MA1 day ago
Police seek help in search for missing Boston girls last seen outside Marblehead High School
Boston, MA13 hours ago
DA: Search underway for suspect who stole from Malden apartment where elderly man was found dead
Malden, MA15 hours ago
15 displaced, firefighter injured after massive fire breaks out at triple-decker in Roxbury
Boston, MA4 days ago
Milford police searching for missing man from Hopkinton last seen pushing bike with flat tire
Hopkinton, MA2 days ago
Surveillance video shows mother’s panic-stricken reaction when SUV was stolen with toddler inside
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Car crashes into commercial building in Milton
Milton, MA4 days ago
Family of Mass. man dragged to death by Red Line train files wrongful death lawsuit against MBTA
Boston, MA1 day ago
Hare-brained scheme: Attleboro man busted for illegal hare trafficking
Attleboro, MA16 hours ago
Man, woman arraigned in carjacking, kidnapping of 2-year-old baby in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Fight at BJ’s Wholesale
Framingham, MA2 days ago
Man indicted on new charges in violent rampage in 2 New Hampshire towns that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Brookline, NH12 hours ago
State Police investigating after person struck and killed by vehicle in Brockton
Brockton, MA2 days ago
25 Investigates: Woburn court worker charged with witness intimidation retired, collecting a pension
Woburn, MA1 day ago
Man killed in shooting in Brockton, authorities say
Brockton, MA3 days ago
‘Brazen and egregious’ fraud: FBI charges Newton substance abuse clinic owner with healthcare fraud
Newton, MA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy