The Real Deal: Fairfield mom entrepreneurs see success in consignment as Connecticut experiences spike in newly formed business

Recycled Lines makes consignment easy in Fairfield and before co-owners Michelle Demartino and Christina Boehk began helping people get new outfits or money for their old ones, they were actually customers of the business.

Recycled Lines is a premium men's and women's consignment business serving youth, teens, and beyond.

Demartino and Boehk are two friends that decided to become business partners in Connecticut.

The Fairfield moms were regulars at the business before they became the owners.

"I love being a small business owner here in Connecticut and especially being a small business owner with my high school friend Michelle," Boehk says.

The process behind the business is simple, customers make an appointment online to meet up and then they are consulted about the clothing they want to sell.

The two moms also host pop up shops in the area for customers to shop for clothing

The women aren't alone when it comes to building a new business in the state.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia says confidence in new businesses in Connecticut is seeing a jump.

"One of the metrics we look at when we look at business confidence is the amount of new business applications started every month. In the state of Connecticut, we are seeing a nice rise up 7.2% year over year. We also look at applications of people who want to start a new business and that is also up 2%."

The first pop up sale is going to be March 7 at the Fairfield Museum and History Center. For more information click here .