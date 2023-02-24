Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

Police warn about latest Tik Tok 'Flash Challenge'

By CBS Miami Team,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A95CJ_0kyLwxYz00

Miami police issue warning over new TikTok "Flash" challenge 01:51

MIAMI - Miami Police recorded a podcast warning for parents. Officers think a social media trend could hurt children for years to come.

It is called the "Closet Challenge" or "Flash Challenge," officers Nicholas Perez and Rafael Horta said in their podcast released Thursday.

"It's so new they have different names for it," the officers said in their podcast.  "Usually typically females are flashing their chest to the camera in conspicuous ways through a reflection of a TV, through a reflection of a spoon.  The way they're doing it is like they're defeating the algorithm so they're showing nudity but they're doing it in a way, you look at a reflection and through the reflection, you can see them flashing their chest."

Jacqueline Escobar of Miami has five children.

"It's very disturbing," she said.  "It makes you wonder like what's going through their minds? Where are they seeing these things?  Social media's a very influential place."

Quan Black has a five-year-old daughter and is concerned about where the trend may lead.

"The internet exposes our youngest to so much and it will hurt," he said.  "We've got to watch our kids."

Five years ago, children chasing internet fame swallowed toxic laundry detergent as part of the so-called "Tide Pod Challenge."  Dozens poisoned themselves.

In the trend highlighted by Miami Police, some of the girls exposing their chests are underage and officers worry about permanent damage.

"You just click on the corner share and it says download to your device," the officers said on the podcast.  "So, it's very easy to access and so somebody could have that pretty much for the rest of their lives.  You make a little choice when you're younger and then for the rest of your life that content is out there and you have to live with it out on the web."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Police shoot, kill man after suspect fatally shoots resident at SW Miami-Dade complex
Miami, FL4 hours ago
Suspect accused of luring, drugging, raping women in Miami Beach appears in court
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Zoo Miami employee's love of animals, people keeps him young
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police release new surveillance video of suspect who attempted to abduct woman in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines, FL22 hours ago
BSO: ‘They missed a whole bomb in my bag,’ woman says at FLL, landing her in jail
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Police: Man, 61, responsible for hourslong Boca Raton standoff
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Teenager who brought stolen, loaded gun to McArthur High School appears in court
Hollywood, FL2 days ago
Ben Crump announces federal civil lawsuit against Hollywood after police shooting paralyzes man
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
Lawsuit claims "negligence" in massive Miami Gardens condo fire
Miami Gardens, FL1 day ago
Apollo Middle School evacuated after students, staff complain of eye irritation
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Opa-locka sergeant, who is mayor’s brother, arrested on 3 felony charges
Miramar, FL1 day ago
Broward County pastor faces several fraud, grand theft charges after defrauding church
Lauderhill, FL1 day ago
Man shot himself in head after traffic stop, police say
Boynton Beach, FL18 hours ago
I-95 CLOSED, POSSIBLE ROAD RAGE SHOOTING IN MIAMI
Miami, FL3 days ago
New traffic pattern on I-395 to downtown, Miami Beach in effect
Miami Beach, FL25 minutes ago
Man killed in Brownsville shooting
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Surveillance video captures chaos of Pompano Beach quadruple shooting
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Police identify victim killed during shooting in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, FL3 days ago
Man killed in "apparent" hit and run in Miami, police
Miami, FL4 days ago
Dramatic Video: 200 pound gator captured near residential community in Miami-Dade
Miami, FL3 days ago
3 no-show North Miami Beach city commissioners told to attend next meeting
North Miami Beach, FL21 hours ago
Man found dead after explosive device scare at Boca Raton home
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Car, train collision causes road closures in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL2 days ago
New alcohol sales ordinance to greet Miami Beach spring breakers
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at convenience store in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Dillard Elementary, North Fork Elementary placed on lockdown after bomb threat reported
Fort Lauderdale, FL20 hours ago
TWO KILLED, TWO INJURED IN LATE NIGHT POMPANO BEACH SHOOTING
Pompano Beach, FL3 days ago
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
Miami, FL2 days ago
1 dead after colliding with tree in Plantation
Plantation, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy