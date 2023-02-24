Oceanway community members voice concerns about proposed Chick-Fil-A at local town hall

There was a packed Oceanway Community Center tonight, where neighbors discussed their displeasure over a potential Chick-Fil-A that could come to Duval Station Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you yesterday that the Chick-Fil-A would sit right next to a neighborhood and First Coast High School.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Residents and several major stakeholders including JSO and the city’s Planning and Development Department were at this meeting.

“I just don’t see how they can facilitate that with the school sitting right across the street and have cars turning from Duval Station into a business such as that,” North Creek resident William Herden said.

The proposal has already been approved, but on January 23rd a site plan was denied, according to the city.

The city’s Planning and Development Department told residents that denial letter would be sent to Chick-Fil-A in the coming days, but the restaurant could still fight it.

The city says the company has three options:

1.) Use the existing site plan originally approved for a McDonalds.

2.) Rezone the property, which would force the company to go through a public hearing with city council and community members.

3.) Finally, they could simply move the idea to another location, something leaders of the homeowner’s association in this neighborhood, would like to see.

Related Story: Oceanway community voices concerns against proposed location of new Chick-fil-A

“I just think they need to move further down the street, in berlin next to family dollar perfect location. it’s a four-lane road,” Rowland Thagard Jr. said.

Reggie Gaffney Jr. said in tonight’s meeting that he will continue to reach out to the fast-food chain to let them know residents don’t want the restaurant in their community, and if they call he has already handpicked five community members to meet with the company.

“I just want to sit down and talk with Chick-Fil-A let them know that community is opposed to chick-fil-a right across the street from First Coast High School.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

For the second day in a row, we did reach out to Chick-Fil-A Public Relations Department for comment on this matter, and they have yet to get back with us.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories