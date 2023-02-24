Lenovo launches the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 laptop for serious gamers

Technology company Lenovo recently launched the all-new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (16” Intel) , dubbed the world’s most powerful AI-tuned gaming laptop. For serious gamers, this laptop may very well become one of the best gaming laptops out there, thanks to its new Intel processor, NVIDIA graphics card and a host of exciting features that gamers, creators and streamers can take advantage of.

The Lenovo Legion collection is a line of premier gaming laptops that boast incredible performances, slick displays, and ultra smooth game play. The new addition to the range, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 packs an even bigger punch than its predecessors, with its new AI-tuned performance and graphics.

Looking into the features of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8, the most impressive update is the new 13th Gen Intel Core processor. The latest hybrid architecture from Intel is set to deliver the ultimate gaming experience, allowing gamers to power through intense levels, quickly and seamlessly.

Another exciting addition to the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, a speedy new graphics card that delivers outstanding graphics, ray tracing and GPU performance. The AI-powered graphics bring games to life with crisp, clear visuals, making the game you’re playing look and feel more immersive.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In terms of looks, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 has a wide 16-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming display that shows off the impressive visuals and offers brilliant resolution and refresh rates. The laptop has an incredibly sharp sleek design with a colourful light-up keyboard and an improved fan system, thanks to the latest cooling technology from Legion ColdFront 5.0. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is also made with recycled aluminium and organic polymers, making it the most sustainable Legion device so far.

Unsurprisingly, as a gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 really amplifies game play, no matter what game you’re playing. From smart sensors that optimise your games to HDR and high colour accuracy, this new addition to the Lenovo Legion range is sure to excite many gamers and streamers. And like all Legion devices, this laptop also comes with a 3 months of Xbox Gaming Pass including EA play.

Now let’s get on to the pricing. Considering it’s a new and premium gaming laptop, you’d expect the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 to have a premium price. The new Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 starts at £2,817, and this price isn’t too dissimilar to the other models in the Legion Laptops 7 series and compared to other gaming laptop competitors.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

As the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is the best for gamers and creators, if you’re not into gaming, this laptop won’t be for you. But, if you’re in need of a new laptop, Lenovo is offering 15% off all IdeaPad and Yoga Notebooks when you use the code SAVE15 at the checkout.

At T3, we’ve tried our fair share of Lenovo IdeaPads and Yoga Notebooks. If you’re looking for an impressive day-to-day laptop that won’t break the bank, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops under £500 and got a stellar write-up in our Lenovo IdeaPad 3 review . For those who like the versatility of 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 improves productivity and has a high quality display, which we championed in our Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 review .

