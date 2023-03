insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson theaters serve up smorgasbord of stories By Bridgette Redman, Tucson Local Media Contributor, 7 days ago

This spring, Tucson theater goers can choose from an eclectic mix of works, heavy on the comedies and musicals with a few dramas sprinkled in. ...