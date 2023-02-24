Open in App
Police warn NJ Jewish centers, communities of ‘National Day of Hate’ social media posts

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

New Jersey police will increase visibility, patrol and security this weekend around Jewish institutions in the state as Saturday, Feb. 25 has been deemed a National Day of Hate by some groups on social media .

No credible threats have been made.

Police say Day of Hate is geared toward Jewish populations. Law enforcement and leaders in Jewish communities say they're taking the threat seriously, especially in the wake of recent threats and incidents at synagogues in New Jersey. In January , a man wearing a ski mask was caught on camera approaching Temple Ner Tamid’s in Bloomfield and threw a Molotov cocktail.

“There’s a difference between free speech and hate speech. This is going well over the line to put out banners and belittling an identity group, in this case, Jews. It’s really unacceptable,” says Jason Shames, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey.

Edison police in Middlesex County are taking precautions with increased patrols and police presence in and around all of Jewish centers within the township. Several other police departments have already alerted their communities about Saturday, including departments in Livingston, Lakewood and Hoboken.

State Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement that New Jersey is, and will always be, a state that values the rich diversity of cultures, religions, and ideals. He says this remains one of the state’s greatest assets.

“My office, the Division of Criminal Justice, and state police are aware of the significance of the upcoming date. There are no known credible threats to New Jersey at this time,” Platkin said.

He continued, “I am coordinating closely with law enforcement across New Jersey to increase our security presence throughout the state. As always, we are committed to protecting the rights of all New Jerseyans to live free from the threat of hate and discrimination.”

If you or someone you know has any information regarding a bias incident, call 800-277-2427 or visit bias.njcivilrights.gov .

