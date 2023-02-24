Open in App
Detroit, MI
The Associated Press

Detroit takes on Toronto, looks to stop 3-game slide

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

Toronto Raptors (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Toronto.

The Pistons are 6-28 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors are 17-19 in conference matchups. Toronto has a 4-10 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Raptors won 119-118 in the last meeting on Feb. 12. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 35 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is averaging 21.5 points for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors. VanVleet is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 109.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Fred VanVleet: day to day (personal reasons).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

