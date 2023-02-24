Open in App
Chester County, PA
WSOC Charlotte

SCHP: Pedestrian involved in fatal Chester County accident

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahEJe_0kyKF2Nh00

A pedestrian was hit and killed early on Friday morning in Chester County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 a.m. on J.A. Cochran Bypass, about a mile east of Chester.

Highway patrol says a 2014 Dodge Charger was driving south when the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was hit by the car.

The driver was the only person in the car and was not injured, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a release from SCHP.

