SCHP: Pedestrian involved in fatal Chester County accident

A pedestrian was hit and killed early on Friday morning in Chester County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 a.m. on J.A. Cochran Bypass, about a mile east of Chester.

ALSO READ: Murdaugh Trial, Day 23: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying

Highway patrol says a 2014 Dodge Charger was driving south when the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was hit by the car.

The driver was the only person in the car and was not injured, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a release from SCHP.

(WATCH BELOW: Need for affordable housing increases as availability decreases, Meck County reports)























