tennismajors.com

14 tennis players, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe, who have taken a stand on social issues By Tennis Majors February 24, 2023, 7 days ago

By Tennis Majors February 24, 2023, 7 days ago

Bravery in the face of social injustice has been a part of tennis’ past and will continue to be a part of its future. In ...