Two former Chargers coaches joining Sean Payton's Broncos

By Gavino Borquez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOATx_0kyKBHOV00

The Chargers relieved former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi last month. And now he’s on another staff, heading to Los Angeles’ AFC West rivals.

The Broncos are hiring Lombardi to join Sean Payton’s staff, according to 9News’ Mike Klis. His role is yet to be determined, but being Denver’s offensive coordinator is a possibility.

This will be Lombardi’s third assistant coaching stint with Payton. He had two previously with the Saints and now will follow him once more to be on his coaching staff.

The Chargers let go of Lombardi because, in his first season as OC, they were top 5 in offensive DVOA, but they declined to 19th in offensive DVOA this past season. Additionally, his offense wasn’t catering to the strengths of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Along with Lombardi, former linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite is also headed to the Broncos, where he will serve as the outside linebackers coach. Wilhoite spent two seasons with Payton in New Orleans, one as a special teams assistant and the other as a defensive assistant.

