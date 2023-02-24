Open in App
Montgomery County, PA
6abc Action News

Previewing what's to see at Philly Home and Garden Show 2023

6 days ago

The Philly Home and Garden Show opens Friday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and sustainability will be on display.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks now has the largest solar rooftop in a Pennsylvania venue.

Representatives will be on hand to flip the switch.

The rooftop will produce enough power for the more than 140 events held annually at the venue.

Any surplus will go back to the grid, powering local businesses and homes in Montgomery County.

Whether you're up for some DIY or looking for a designer, the Home Show has you covered.

Action News' Jessica Boyington did a little window shopping to find out about the vendors at the event.
