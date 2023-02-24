Flames break out early Friday morning at Park Lane Hotel in Central Park South

Flames broke out inside a popular Midtown hotel early Friday morning.

Officials say a fire was reported at the Park Lane Hotel on Central Park South overnight.

Firefighters were still working inside the hotel at 4:30 a.m. Friday, their trucks filling area. Central Park South was shut down until about 5 a.m.

The FDNY says this was a duct fire that happened while contractors did work in the hotel's second-floor kitchen. It then spread to the third and fourth floors, but luckily, guests stay on higher floors at this hotel.

Some guests say they smelled smoke inside and left their rooms on their own once they saw trucks.

Others say they were sleeping and someone woke them up, urging them to evacuate.

Officials say the fire reportedly started in the kitchen on the second floor. Guests say the smell and smoke worsened as they came down to the lobby.

Many guests spent the rest of the early morning wrapped in blankets in the lobby or on the street.

Officials say no one was injured in the incident.

