Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

George, Clippers to host Fox and the Kings

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

Sacramento Kings (33-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-28, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Friday.

The Clippers have gone 19-16 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 14- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 5-6 against the rest of their division. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 3 the Kings won 123-96 led by 24 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Brandon Boston Jr. scored 18 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fox is scoring 24.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Sabonis is averaging 17.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf).

Kings: KZ Okpala: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Poole scores 34, Warriors charge back again, beat Clippers
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Portland Timbers face Los Angeles FC after shutout win
Portland, OR4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Orleans faces Golden State following Ingram’s 40-point game
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago
Austin hosts CF Montreal in non-conference action
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Pope leads Utah Tech against Grand Canyon after 22-point performance
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
San Jose Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play
San Jose, CA4 hours ago
Mitchell leads Cleveland against Detroit after 44-point game
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Pacific ousts Pepperdine 84-71 in first round of WCC tourney
Malibu, CA4 hours ago
Chicago Fire host New York City FC in conference play
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander and James clash in Oklahoma City-Los Angeles matchup
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup with the Rangers
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Vilardi, Kopitar score in third, Kings beat Canadiens 3-2
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Red Wings enter matchup with the Islanders on losing streak
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Blackhawks play the Predators on losing streak
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Capitals take on the Sharks after Wilson’s 2-goal performance
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Minnesota brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Calgary
Saint Paul, MN3 hours ago
Stars play the Avalanche after Hintz’s hat trick
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
UCSB wins 89-86 against UC Davis
Davis, CA6 hours ago
Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
McClanahan scores 18; Hawaii defeats CSU Northridge 81-55
Honolulu, HI6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy