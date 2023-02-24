Ruben Report: USC Gets Contributions From A Host of Players And Cruises Past Colorado

USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (5) guarded closely by Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) during the college basketball game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans on January 12, 2023 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The USC Trojans entered the final two weeks of the regular season needing wins to hold their place in the top four and secure a bye in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and to raise their NCAA profile. They took a good first step in Boulder on Thursday night with a convincing win. There wasn’t a lot of anxiety in this one; they were up by 13 at the under 8:00 mark in the fist half and the lead never fell below 8. USC built the lead to 22 until a Buffaloes buzzer three made the final score 84-65.