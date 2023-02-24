Ruben Report: USC Gets Contributions From A Host of Players And Cruises Past Colorado
By Rich Ruben,
7 days ago
The USC Trojans entered the final two weeks of the regular season needing wins to hold their place in the top four and secure a bye in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and to raise their NCAA profile. They took a good first step in Boulder on Thursday night with a convincing win. There wasn’t a lot of anxiety in this one; they were up by 13 at the under 8:00 mark in the fist half and the lead never fell below 8. USC built the lead to 22 until a Buffaloes buzzer three made the final score 84-65.
