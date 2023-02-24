Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics featured in survey of the future of the NBA

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As we saw in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the future of the league is just around the corner, with stalwarts of the event like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo both playing supporting roles for the teams that bore their names while the young stars of the Boston Celtics and the rest of the league did the heavy lifting.

The Celtics’ star forward Jayson Tatum even set the scoring record with 55 points on the St. Louis native’s way to winning the 2023 All-Star Most Valuable Player award named after his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant.

To talk about Tatum and the future face of the league beginning to unfold before our very eyes, the folks over at the Terranova Basketball Study YouTube channel put together an excellent video primer.

Take a look at it for yourself in the clip embedded above.

