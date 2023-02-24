What is Alienation Of Affection? Legal Definition & Examples

What Do You Have to Prove In an Alienation of Affection Case?

Alienation of affection is a legal claim that exists in a limited number of states. It allows someone who was currently or formerly married to sue a third party for interfering with their marital relationship.

This guide to alienation of affection claims helps you understand when and how interfering with a marriage could give rise to a lawsuit.

What Is Alienation of Affection?

Alienation of affection is a tort, which means it is a civil wrong. If you are married and someone interferes with your marriage and causes your spouse to lose affection for you, you could potentially sue that third-party individual who interfered and ruined your relationship.

Alienation of affection claims are typically filed after a divorce, but can technically be brought in any situation where a third party causes a marital relationship to go wrong.

Often, these claims are brought against a person who has an affair with a spouse. In fact, alienation of affection laws are sometimes referred to as “homewrecker” laws. A spouse may sue their spouse’s lover for interfering in the marriage.

But, there could also be other grounds for a claim as well. If a spouse’s mother constantly criticizes their spouse and encourages her child to divorce them, this could potentially give rise to an alienation of affection claim.

What Do You Have to Prove In an Alienation of Affection Case?

The specifics of what is required to win a lawsuit based on alienation of affection can vary by location. In general, however, there are certain elements of this tort that a plaintiff must prove in order to prevail in court and obtain compensation. These include the following:

The plaintiff and their spouse were married and there was underlying affection between them.

This doesn't mean the plaintiff must prove the marriage was perfect. But they must show there was a loving bond between the spouses prior to a third-party interfering. The love and affection in the marriage was destroyed.

This can be demonstrated by providing proof of divorce or otherwise showing that the marriage has become unhappy and devoid of love and affection that previously existed. The defendant directly caused the affection between the spouses to be destroyed and resulted in them becoming alienated.

This could be done in a number of ways, but often involves the defendant allegedly enticing the plaintiff's spouse to have an affair or the defendant encouraging divorce. The important thing is that the plaintiff can't just show the defendant received love and affection from the spouse. The defendant must have actively tried to undermine or interfere with the marital relationship and cause alienation of affection. The behavior by the defendant would lead a reasonable person to believe that it would lead to an alienation of affection and end of the marriage. It must be obvious that this behavior would lead to the end of the marriage.

Alienation of affection cases often deal with very personal and intimate matters. It can be hard, for example, to show the court that your husband or wife loved you. However, a variety of different kinds of proof can be presented. The plaintiff could show love notes or photos demonstrating the prior love between them and could present evidence such as the fact the couple is now legally separated or divorced or is sleeping in separate bedrooms.

An experienced family law attorney can provide assistance in gathering the necessary evidence to prove alienation of affection so you can recover compensation for damages.

Which States Allow an Alienation of Affection Claim?

Alienation of affection is a largely outdated claim. Originally, the tort was grounded in old English laws that classified women as property of their husband’s, although it has long since evolved to allow either spouse to sue for alienation of affection.

Still, many states have eliminated alienation of affection as grounds for a lawsuit. In fact, a very small minority of locations still recognize this cause of action. They include:

Hawaii

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina.

South Dakota

Utah

If you live in one of these states and believe you may have a claim for alienation of affection, it is a good idea to get help from a local attorney familiar with the specific rules where you live.

What Compensation Can You Receive for Alienation of Affection?

Because alienation of affection is a tort claim, you can file a civil lawsuit to recover monetary compensation if you believe someone has interfered with your marriage (and if you live in a state that allows this type of case).

The facts of your case determine how much compensation you receive.

In 2019, a North Carolina man was awarded $750,000 from his ex-wife’s lover after he successfully won a case for alienation of affection. And in a 2018 North Carolina case, a defendant was ordered to pay $8.8 million to an aggrieved husband in an alienation of affection case, with most of the money resulting from punitive damages. This verdict came after the defendant engaged in a 16-month affair with the plaintiff’s wife.

Should You Make an Alienation of Affection Claim?

If you live in a state that allows an alienation of affection claim and you believe someone interfered with your previously happy marriage, you may wish to pursue this type of legal claim. The court system exists to provide you with a legal remedy if someone has wronged you, and you have the right to work within that system to obtain compensation when you are harmed.

An experienced attorney can help you to assess the strength of your case and the possible damages you may be entitled to so you can decide if moving forward with a lawsuit makes sense for you.

