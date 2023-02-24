NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' loss vs. Lakers in first game after All-Star break

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors couldn’t keep up with the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game after the All-Star break on Thursday night.

After trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, Jordan Poole was able to provide a spark as the Warriors went on a run to close out the second quarter and cut the Lakers’ advantage. However, cold shooting and turnovers cut into Golden State’s chances of making a shorthanded comeback.

The Lakers outscored the Warriors 36-24 in the third quarter to help cruise to a 124-111 win on Thursday night.

With LeBron James scoring only 13 points on 5-of-20 shooting from the field, Malik Beasley fueled the Lakers’ offense on Thursday against the Warriors. The newly acquired shooter tallied 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field with seven made triples in 26 minutes.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor with two steals and two boards in 27 minutes.

Following Golden State’s loss in Hollywood to start the stretch run of the season, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

