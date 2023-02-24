CIF State Wrestling Championships are underway: Day 1 results, preview for Friday

More than 1,000 competitors began their quest Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield for the ultimate prize, one of 28 gold medal ribbons for winning a CIF State individual wrestling championship.

Some 560 boys and 448 girls had first-round matches in 14 weight classes, respectfully.

Through one day, defending boys champion Buchanan is leading the team competition with 114.5 points, followed by Poway (85.5), Clovis (79), Gilroy (73.5) and Palm Desert (67). SEE ALL LIVE TEAM BOYS SCORES HERE

Walnut is the early girls leader with 38 points followed by defending champion Marina (31), Gilroy (30), Pitman (24) and Evergreen Valley and Golden Valley (22 each). SEE ALL LIVE TEAM GIRLS SCORES HERE

Per John Tawa's The Notebook , there are nine wrestlers (four girls, five boys) hoping to repeat as state champions, though most are grappling in other weight classes.

The girls trying to repeat are Paige Morales (Central-Fresno, 106 class), Anaya Falcon (Walnut, 111 but this year at 106), Ariennas Arias (Selma, 116) and Jo Foreman (Montclair, 143 but wresting at 150).

Three other non-seniors won last year but are not competing this season: Elena Ivaldi (Del Oro, 121), Savannah Gomez (Brawley, 137, injured) and Kaila Shrive (Merrill West, 160, injured).

On Thursday, Morales, Falcon, Arias and Foreman each recorded two pins in their two matches. Foreman pinned her opponents in 37 and 34 seconds, respectively.

The boys trying to repeat are Isaiah Quintero (El Dorado-Placentia, 106 but now at 120), Bock Mantanoa (Palm Desert, 126 now at 138), Miguel Estrada (Frontier-Bakersfield, 145), Nicco Ruiz (St. John Bosco, 152, now at 160) and Daniel Herrera (Palm Desert at 285).

Cody Merrill, of Gilroy, is injured and couldn't defend his 195-pound crown.

On Thursday, the five defending champs went a combined 12-0, each advancing to the quarterfinals. Quintero and Ruiz each had to go 3-0. Mantanoa had a pair of pins, including one that took a whopping 10 seconds.

The teams with the most competitors coming into the meet for the boys was Buchanan and Clovis with a full 14-person roster, one per weight class. Leading the girls was Evergreen Valley with seven.