Forget dumbbells – This 15-minute bodyweight workout will help build muscle in your arms, chest and shoulders

Training the upper body, especially the core, back, shoulders and wrists, is vital to stay healthy. Bodyweight workouts such as this 15-minute blast can help you become stronger and even improve joint health in your wrists, thanks to the (gradual) increased load on the joints. And sure, these exercises also enhance body composition, which can boost confidence.

'Does resistance training improve joint health?' you might ask. With many complaining about wrist pain during push-ups and other bodyweight exercises, it's hard to imagine workouts can improve joint strength. Research proved that "exercise, in general, seems to improve overall function in rheumatoid arthritis [RA] – a condition causing pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints – without any proven detrimental effects to disease activity." And if exercise is good for people suffering from RA, it's even more beneficial to people with healthy joints.

This is a no-repeat, no-exercise, low-impact bodyweight workout. You'll be working on the floor, so an exercise mat is highly recommended (see also: best yoga mats ). You'll perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. This is one set only, but feel free to repeat the workout as many times as you wish if you're up for it. Adjust the length of the exercises and rest according to your fitness level. The exercises are:

Pike shuffle

Single arm push-up (left)

Single arm push-up (right)

Shoulder taps

Rolling plank with reach

Superman

Prone arm circle

Push-up

Low plank

Side plank opener (left)

Side plank opener (right)

Triceps dip

Commandos

Side plank reach (left)

Side plank reach (right)

