Change location
Benzinga
Block, Carter's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
By Lisa Levin,7 days ago
With US futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO ) to post quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $8.56 billion before the opening bell. HF Sinclair shares gained 1.2% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND ) reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Beyond Meat shares gained 14.4% to $19.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI ) to have earned $1.73 per share on revenue of $864.31 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Carter's shares rose 0.1% to $73.73 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Block Inc (NYSE: SQ ) posted upbeat sales results for its fourth quarter. Block shares jumped 8.7% to $80.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Evergy Inc (NASDAQ: EVRG ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1 billion before the opening bell. Evergy shares fell 0.3% to close at $60.76 on Thursday.
Read This Next: BARK And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
This article Block, Carter's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday originally appeared on Benzinga.com.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0