Union Commemorates One Year Anniversary of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Kathy Cryan,

6 days ago

UNION, NJ - Township officials, residents, Ukrainian dignitaries, and guests help to commemorate the first anniversary of the full invasion by Russian forces of Ukraine.

Roman Myhal, President of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, said “we’re here tonight to commemorate the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on February 24, 2022.  But also tonight we’re commemorating the Heavenly Hundred, the unarmed protestors who were slaughtered on the streets of Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity on February 20, 2014.  That was the true start of the war with Russia.”

Myhal continued, “after eight years and thousands of casualties, Putin was convinced that the time was right to finish the job and authorized a full military invasion he called “a special military operation”, thinking that the Ukrainians would welcome the Russian army and that Ukraine’s government would disintegrate within a few days.  Here we are a year later.  The people of Ukraine mobilized the fight for their independence and the government is stronger than ever with the full backing of the nation.”

“On behalf of the Township Committee and our residents,” said Township Committeewoman Michele Delisfort, “I’m honored to be here today.  Every year we have the privilege of flying the blue and yellow flag in celebration of your independence.  However, today we fly the flag for a solemn reason.  Although at this time there is no immediate end in sight, our support of the people of Ukraine is ongoing and will never waiver.  We stand with Ukraine today and always.”

“A year ago most of us thought that Ukraine would fall, and the articles were about what happens when that happens,” said State Senator Joe Cryan.  “It was entirely different from the conversations we’re having today.  We learned the bravery, the inspiration and the dignity of the people of Ukraine to stand up to this war criminal and say no.”

“In the past year, we’ve witnessed courage, we saw people stand above odds we thought were impossible,” added Cryan. “As we stand here today, let us stand with you, the Ukrainian people, because together we will stand here next year and celebrate Ukraine’s win in this war.”

A Ukrainian flag raising took place in front of Town Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAAcw_0kyFUsMe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asrQj_0kyFUsMe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DHm9_0kyFUsMe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDOA0_0kyFUsMe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uC7eZ_0kyFUsMe00

