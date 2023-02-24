Open in App
Stephen Colbert Spots ‘New Dumb Thing’ That Has Fox News Freaking Out

By Ed Mazza,

6 days ago

Stephen Colbert offered a sarcastic “salute” to Fox News for its ability to manufacture outrage out of nothing.

“They’ve done it again,” he said. “They’ve dug down deep, tossed aside any last scraps of journalistic integrity and yanked out a new dumb thing to pretend to be mad at.”

The right-wing network is enraged over a new line of Legos that feature characters with disabilities, saying the toys are now “going woke.”

But Colbert said Fox shouldn’t be upset over Legos.

“I’m pretty sure Sean Hannity is one,” he said, and offered up some photographic evidence in his Thursday-night “Late Show” monologue:

