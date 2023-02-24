Crime roundup: Shooting reported at Ayden-area homes

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating early morning shootings at homes northwest of Ayden, according to incident reports.

A call was made at 1:40 a.m. Thursday about a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Abbott Farm Road, reports indicated. A narrative said that an unspecified number of suspects drove by the home and opened fire while the residents were outside.

That report lists three victims, all of whom are acquaintances of a suspect, who on the report was listas a Winterville resident.

Reports indicated that 28 shots were fired from at least two weapons. A Glock 17 9mm handgun and 45-caliber Hi-Point handgun belonging to two of the victims were taken into evidence.

A second report said that at 1:52 a.m. the residents of the dwelling across the street called to report a shooting. On that report, two of the victims in the earlier incident are listed as suspects, indicating that they returned fire.

Further information was not immediately available. The second report said that the cases are connected. Both cases remain active.

PITT COUNTY

The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

1800 block Porter Road, Greenville, 11:01-11:17 a.m. Feb. 22: break-in at residence; case active.4300 block Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro, 8 p.m. Jan. 27-10:45 a.m. Feb. 21: winch valued at $150, tools valued at $300, grill valued at $50 stolen from shed; case active.1700 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 9 p.m. Feb. 20-9 a.m. Feb. 21: fraud in the amount of $1,200 reported; case active.3690 S. Railroad St., Fountain, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 21: cleaning supplies valued at $686 stolen from Dollar General; case cleared.200 block Black Jack-Grimesland Road, 5:52 p.m. Feb. 21: fraud in the amount of $400 reported; case active.

Assaults

7653 N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 17-10 a.m. Feb. 20: fight reported at Ayden-Grifton High School; case active.2006 Worthington Road, Greenville, 1:43 a.m. Feb. 21: fight reported at D.H. Conley High School; case status unknown.1700 block Belvoir Highway, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 21: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

1000 block Allen Road, 4-8:22 p.m. Feb. 21: white Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $20,000 stolen from residence; case active.

3600 block East 10th Street, 2:55 p.m. Feb. 22: delivery food valued at $20.16 stolen from residence; case closed by citation.1800 block Norcott Circle, 2:47-7 a.m. Feb. 3: debit card reported stolen; case active.3040 Evans St., 10:05 a.m. Feb. 11: electronic valued at $74.99 stolen from Target; case active.3120 Evans St., 11:37-11:41 a.m. Feb. 17: fragrances valued at $801 stolen from Ulta; case active.3040 Evans St., 1:31-1:35 a.m. Feb. 20: crib valued at $289.99 stolen from Target; case active.3040 Evans St., 11:07 a.m. Feb. 22: keyboard, headphones valued at $430 stolen from Target. Items recovered; case closed by arrest.4600 E. 10th St., 3:30-3:40 p.m. Feb. 22: sporting goods valued at $306, breast pumps valued at $297, body wash valued at $5.97 and LEGO set valued at $160 stolen from Walmart. Merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.

Assaults

300 block Clairmont Circle, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19: man assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.400 block Paris Avenue, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21: woman assaulted at residence; case active.700 block Patton Circle, 6:30-6:50 p.m. Feb. 22: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.