Pittsburgh, PA
Who will be the Steelers top ILB in 2023?

By Curt Popejoy,

7 days ago
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers didn’t force a single turnover. All of the major insider linebackers allowed a quarterback rating of more than 100 when being targeted. Pittsburgh has added a new linebackers coach this week just to try to turn things around.

But ultimately it will come down to what players will be on the field. In the Steelers base 3-4, there are two inside linebackers on the field but as we saw last season, in most cases, Pittsburgh would prefer to play one inside linebacker and replace the other with an extra safety.

The Steelers have Devin Bush and Robert Spillane as free agents and Myles Jack is a potential cap casualty. Mark Robinson heads into his second season with some momentum after getting an expanded role in the team’s final games. And the Los Angeles Rams are planning to release Bobby Wagner and he will be a hot name among Steelers fans.

But there can be only one top guy next season. Which one will be it? Cast your vote and tell us.

