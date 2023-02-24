Steelers QB Kenny Pickett already back to work with his wide receivers

When you are a hungry, young offense, there is no such thing as downtime. The Pittsburgh Steelers season ended a month ago and its core of skill-position players are already back to work.

ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor shared a mix of photos from social media showing quarterback Kenny Pickett working out in Florida with wide receivers Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski.

Last season the Steelers passing offense struggled in the first season without Ben Roethlisberger. Pickett has a pair of big game-winning drives at the end of the year but that can’t hide the fact the passing offense was No. 24 in the league in passing yards and dead last in passing touchdowns. I suppose the good news is this group can only get better as Pickett and his young receivers continue to build chemistry.

Look for this version of the Steelers offense to take a leap in 2023 despite being straddled with Matt Canada as the offensive coordinator.