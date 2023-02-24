Open in App
Denver, CO
The Associated Press

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Nuggets

By The Associated Press,

7 days ago

Denver Nuggets (42-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (35-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Denver Nuggets. Morant is ninth in the league scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 17-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 17.6 fast break points led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.4.

The Nuggets are 29-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 21 the Nuggets won 105-91 led by 24 points from Aaron Gordon, while Morant scored 35 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is scoring 27.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 19.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Jokic is averaging 24.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 119.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Luke Kennard: day to day (illness).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (rib), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

